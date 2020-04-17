San Diego Comic-Con Has Been Canceled For The First Time Ever Due To Coronavirus Concerns

The four-day convention was set to take place in July.

San Diego Comic-Con has been canceled for 2020. The convention posted the announcement on its website, and cited concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus as the reason for the festival’s cancellation. According to CNN, the festival draws more than 125,000 attendees every year, and becomes the center of the pop culture universe for four days every summer.

“For the first time in its 50-year history San Diego Comic Convention (SDCC), the organizers behind the annual pop culture celebration, announced today with deep regret that there will be no Comic-Con in 2020,” the statement on their website read.

The organizers announced that the event would instead be returning to San Diego in July of 2021.

At its inception, San Diego Comic-Con was focused primarily on celebrating comic books. In recent years, though, the festival has attracted high-profile movies and TV shows that are looking to promote upcoming releases. Movie studios, in particular, have often used the event as a way to push franchise entries and science fiction films.

Comic-Con International announced that hotel deposits for the convention would be refunded. They also said that those who had registered for badges for this year’s convention can seek a refund or have the balance of their registration fee applied to next year’s Comic-Con.

David Glanzer, the spokesman for Comic-Con International, said that they were sad to have to cancel, but understood why it was necessary.

“Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and while we are saddened to take this action, we know it is the right decision. We eagerly look forward to the time when we can all meet again and share in the community we all love and enjoy,” Glanzer said in a statement.

The announcement also contained the news that WonderCon Anaheim, which was scheduled to be held on April 10 through 12 of this year, will seek to host its next convention in March of 2021. Comic-Con and WonderCon are just two of the latest examples of cultural events being canceled in the wake of the coronavirus.

Most major concerts and tours have been canceled or postponed, as have a number of major music and film festivals. What’s more, Hollywood production has essentially ground to a halt in response to the virus, and the release of many of the year’s biggest films have been delayed. The latest James Bond film was pushed from April to November, while the next entry in the Fast & Furious franchise was pushed to 2021, Entertainment Weekly reports. Other studios have pushed releases by smaller degrees, but are still facing uncertainty as to when movie theaters will begin reopening.