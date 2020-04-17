Kristen Doute Confirms She Was Invited To Lala Kent’s Wedding, Slams Her ‘Mean-Spirited’ Diss Against Scheana

Kristen Doute is ready to celebrate Lala Kent, but not before slamming her for her poor treatment of Scheana Marie.

Kristen Doute is ready to celebrate Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s recently postponed wedding when the time comes but first, she has a major bone to pick with her Vanderpump Rules co-star.

While appearing on an episode of Scheana Shay’s podcast, Scheananigans, days ago, Doute confirmed that she was invited to attend Kent and Emmett’s wedding, which was supposed to be taking place tomorrow in Newport Beach but was ultimately postponed to July due to the current shelter-in-place order in California, and weighed in on some “mean-spirited” comments Kent made about Shay on a Vanderpump Rules: After Show.

“Yes, I was invited to Lala’s wedding. I was invited to her bridal shower and of course, absolutely I will be there just, with bells on celebrating Lala and Rand,” Doute said, making it clear that she is a big fan of the couple and their relationship.

Although Doute has nothing against Kent’s romance and future with Emmett, she did make a point to react to Shay’s disappointment in Kent, who recently berated her as a Jojo Siwa wannabe and told her to grow up so that she looks less crazy.

“I think that us all poking fun at the thing that sticks out the most about us is fine but when it’s taken to a level that is hurtful and mean-spirited, I don’t stand by that,” Doute said in response to Kent’s statements.

Kent also called out Shay on the After Show for continuing to surround herself with young boys, labeling them her “best friend” and then being intimate with them, even when they don’t like her back. She even went as far as to say that Shay looked crazy for crying over boys on camera and said she was not interesting to watch because she does the same thing over and over again.

After Shay admitted that Kent had not apologized for any of her hurtful statements, Doute told her that friends simply do not talk to one another in that manner.

“She owes you an apology,” Doute added.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Shay and Kent have gone back and forth with one another throughout production on the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules and at one point last month, Shay told Entertainment Tonight‘s Brice Sander that she found Kent to be “flip-floppy” in the way she behaves.

“She says one thing to my face and another thing behind my back,” Shay claimed.