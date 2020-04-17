Corrie Yee Slays In A Barely-There Pink Bikini & Roller Skates While Eating A Lollipop

Corrie Yee took to her Instagram account on Friday to share yet another racy look with her fans. She let it all hang out while gushing over the fun photo shoot.

In the sexy snapshot, Corrie looked like a total smokeshow in a barely-there pink bikini with white stripes. The top tied around her back and behind her neck while scarcely covering her bare chest and flaunting her colossal cleavage, toned arms, and shoulders.

The matching thong bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and gave fans a peek at her round booty. Her flat tummy and tiny waist were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the look with some knee-high neon pink socks, as well as white and pink roller skates on her feet.

Corrie posed with one knee on the ground as she arched her back and reached back to grab the bottom of her skate. She licked a large lollipop that she held in her other hand as she gave a seductive stare into the camera.

Corrie’s long, dark hair was parted to the side and pulled back into two pigtails. The wavy strands fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

She also opted for a bombshell makeup look in the post. She rocked thick lashes and dramatic black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and darkened brows to define her eyes.

She added pink blush on her cheekbones and an illuminating highlighter to her forehead and under eyes to accentuate her glowing skin. She completed the look with pink lip gloss.

Corrie’s 911,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to show their love for the pic. The post has garnered more than 10,000 likes within the first five hours since it went live on the platform. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 240 of their thoughts on the photo.

“Dang girl! This is one of my favorite photos! It’s so cuttttteee,” one follower stated.

“This is what the Easter bunny should look like,” said another.

“Absolutely beautiful woman,” a third social media user wrote.

“Gorgeous and beautiful as always,” a fourth person commented.

Corrie appears to have no qualms about showing off some skin in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting very revealing outfits as she flaunts her fit figure.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Corrie thrilled her followers earlier this week when she went braless in nothing but a fur coat and a pair of lace panties. To date, that post has raked in more than 14,000 likes and over 370 comments.