Gigi Hadid Stuns In A Striped Swimsuit In Throwback Photos From Her 2014 ‘Sports Illustrated’ Shoot

Gigi Hadid was featured in a new post on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit‘s verified Instagram page on Friday, April 17, and many of the issue’s 2.1 million followers are going wild for it.

The post included two photos of Hadid. The first was a Polaroid from her fittings, which captured her trying on a one-piece bathing suit featuring vertical stripes in bright colors against white. The suit boasted a vintage cut, with thick straps that went over her shoulders. It also had a low neckline that dipped into her chest, teasing quite a bit of her chest. The bottoms sat low on her hips, offering a good amount of coverage.

The Polaroid showed Hadid facing the camera with her arms down by her sides. The second snapshot was one from her spread. It featured Hadid sitting in the sand, leaning her torso all the way back. Her right arm was stretched back, supporting her upper body. She looked over her right shoulder as she gazed at a point outside of the frame. This shot offered a better view of the swimsuit, revealing that it had low cut on the sides, teasing her sideboob. Sports Illustrated tagged the retailer BEACHRIOT, suggesting that was where this one-piece was from.

The photo racked up more than 31,800 likes and over 130 comments since being published five hours ago, a higher average than most of SI‘s recent posts. Many Instagram users took to the comments section to express their admiration for Hadid and her spread. However, many others used the space to discuss how much weight she has lost since she appeared in the 2014 edition.

“Wow. Love this shot,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a red heart emoji.

“One of my favvvs,” another user replied, including a string of heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Flashback to a healthier beautiful Gigi before the industry made her think she wasn’t pretty enough or thin enough,” a third user added, pairing the reply with a sad face emoji.

“OMG! She had the best bod back then,” added another one.

Every once in a while, Sports Illustrated unearths some gems from Hadid’s stunning spread. Back in November 2019, the issue did it again, posting a sizzling video of Hadid, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out. The throwback clip showed her in a series of different swimsuits, all of which highlighted her toned physique. In shot in particular captured Hadid wearing a striped one-piece with thong cut briefs. The camera panned down to focus on her pert posterior.