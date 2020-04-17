Pamela Anderson Poses Topless In A Cowboy Hat In Country-Themed Photo

Pamela Anderson wowed her 1 million Instagram followers with her latest photo, sharing a topless picture of herself wearing a western-themed ensemble as she laid down next to a horse. The Playboy model, who often posts throwback images, shared the undated photo on her account on Friday, April 17.

In the sizzling snapshot, she modeled on top of a blanket, lying down on her stomach while sitting up on her elbows. Like the rest of her Instagram aesthetic, this shot was in black-and-white. She wore dark-wash jeans tucked into shearling, Ugg-like boots. Her upper body was completely bare, and she arched her back. She carefully positioned her arms to block her chest, one touching the side of her body, while the other reached across her bust, her fingers spread out on the blanket.

Pamela’s iconic, platinum blond hair blew slightly in the breeze and tumbled down her chest, obscuring any NSFW parts from view. Stray bangs brushed across her forehead. Her locks were layered, and fell down her shoulders at different lengths, some stopping at her cleavage, while other pin-straight strands didn’t end until they touched the blanket.

Pamela wore a cowboy hat on top of her head, the brim outlined with darker piping. A horse stood tall behind her, bending down to sniff at her feet.

She looked off into the distance in the image, her cheek touching her bare shoulder.

Her famously thin brows arched high over her eyes, which were rimmed with thick, kohl liner. Her feathery lashes were coated with black mascara. Her plump pout was lined with lipliner and filled in with lipstick.

Pamela’s followers flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts about the look with the actress, showering her with compliments and praise.

“This pic is so cool! Reminds me of my home in the south!!!!” one fan exclaimed, including a cowboy emoji.

“You’ve always been my idol!” another social media user declared.

“Stone FOX,” wrote a third follower in all-caps.

“Most BEAUTIFUL woman alive!!” commented a fourth fan.

At the time of this writing, the sexy upload racked up 17,600 likes and garnered more than 180 comments.

As The Inquisitr has recently reported, Pamela Anderson is a fan of posting sultry shots from photo shoots, often sharing risqué images of herself that her fans go crazy for. One such photo was a recent upload that featured her completely naked, lying down, and straddling a male model.