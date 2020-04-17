‘RHOA’ Star Cynthia Bailey Says She Wants ‘Closure’ After The Season 12 Reunion

Cynthia Bailey is anticipating seeing her Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members again to confront any underlying issues they may have with one another.

The Season 12 reunion of RHOA is set to take place soon, after the show’s season finale, which airs on Sunday, April 19. While fans of the show always look forward to the annual sit-down, which typically includes the full cast, the usual format of the reunion will be modified this year.

Due to the increased cases of COVID-19, the current cast — Bailey, Eva Marcille, NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams — will gather virtually to discuss the season.

Even though the reunion will be taped virtually, Bailey shared with Hollywood Life that she still has to fully make amends with several of her castmates. During the season, Bailey has had issues with several housewives, most notably her former best friend, NeNe Leakes. Bailey also shared with the outlet that she and Kenya Moore need to have a conversation publicly at the reunion as well.

“To be honest, the only two people that I really kind of need to… I don’t want to say address, but talk to and just kind of get closure with or just have a conversation with, it’s probably NeNe and Kenya,” Bailey shared. “Those are probably my main two.”

Bailey has been stuck in the middle of her friendship with both Leakes and Moore since Season 11. The model was close with both parties, but Leakes felt betrayed after Bailey invited Moore to her event in the Season 11 finale. While Bailey insisted she didn’t know Moore was coming, the aftermath of the party escalated when Moore returned to the cast for Season 12.

Since her return, Moore and Leakes have been in several blowups, and have questioned Bailey’s loyalty to them.

Bailey continued to share that despite the drama between two of her closest friends on the show, she doesn’t have drama with any of the other housewives. As for her plans to confront her friends, she said she hopes to have a calm conversation with both Leakes and Moore that will offer some form of understanding between them.

“I’m going to say what I have to say. Either receive it or forgive,” Bailey confirmed. “Move on or just hold onto [drama].”

Although she’s more than ready to express her feelings to Leakes and Moore, Bailey admitted she doesn’t know when she’ll have the opportunity. RHOA‘s executive producer, Andy Cohen, confirmed last month that the reunion will take place virtually, but hasn’t shared the date it will air.

Bailey also shared that, due to the current lockdown, she doesn’t know when RHOA will begin filming for Season 13. The ladies typically begin filming a new season in May.