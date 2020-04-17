Instagram Model Lexi Kai Sizzles While Showing Sideboob In Red Outfit

Instagram model Lexi Kai treated fans to more sultry content during the coronavirus pandemic. The fitness model wore a red top that showed off her incredible figure and matching shorts in a seven-photo set.

In her latest post, Lexi sizzled in various poses that showcased her incredible physique. She wore her long hair down and had a sensual look on her face as she stood with her backside arched against a white wall. The backdrop made her red ensemble pop as the model pulled the left side of her t-shirt up exposing sideboob.

The 23-year-old’s shirt had “raise hell baby” written on the front and “rock on” written on the back of her shorts. She stood facing the camera in the second shot and pulled her shirt above her stomach with a fierce look across her face. Lexi’s sculpted legs were on full-display for this photo. The model offered fans a look at her curvy bottom in the third picture as she knelt down with her back to the camera and the small red shorts rode up exposing her legs. She struck a similar pose in the fifth photo in the set but held her arms over her head.

In the second-last image the Denver, Colorado native stood with her body tilted in the corner of a room. Similar to the first photo she pulled the t-shirt up exposing the left side of her chiseled body. Lexi posed for a full-body shot in the last picture as she again tugged at the tight-fitting top.

More than 8,400 Instagram users found their way to the “like” button for the scintillating post. There were over 370 comments left by her 735,000 Instagram followers. The comment section was flooded with heart, fire and heart-eye emojis. Many complimented Lexi for consistently “slaying” in her posts and were awestruck by her toned figure.

“Well rock-on then,” one follower wrote in reference to her shorts.

“Omg yes yes yes u are super hot,” an admirer replied.

“Yass, love this,” a female fan commented.

“You’re so beautiful my girl,” fellow fitness model Jenny Rich wrote.

Lexi has not shied away from the camera while sheltering in place the past few weeks. As covered by The Inquisitr, the model gave at-home workout tips in a post that featured a series of leg workout videos. She was joined by her fit mother as the two performed exercises that targeted their lower bodies. The fitness model also had a recent photo set in a white bodysuit.