Arianny Celeste Slays In A Printed Crop Top

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste thrilled her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling snap taken at home, as she clarified in the caption of the post. Arianny referenced the postponed music festival Coachella in the caption, dubbing her bohemian ensemble “Couchella.”

Arianny stood in a spot in her home with several large potted plants visible behind her. The plants added a dose of greenery to the smoking-hot update, although Arianny’s tantalizing curves remained the focal point of the shot.

Arianny wore a matching set from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand that she has worn countless times on her Instagram page. She made sure to acknowledge the brand by tagging them in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

On top, Arianny rocked a crop top with an off-the-shoulder fit. Her sculpted shoulders were exposed, as was a hint of her cleavage. The top featured loose sleeves that skimmed over her arms and a bandeau-style portion that stretched across her chest and accentuated her ample assets. The crop top ended just below her bust, leaving plenty of her toned stomach on display. The top featured a subtle, delicate floral pattern on a neutral backdrop that looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin.

Arianny paired the crop top with matching bottoms that were a high-waisted style. The bottoms hugged her curves and showcased her toned physique to perfection.

Arianny kept the overall look natural, wearing her hair in an effortlessly tousled style that cascaded down her chest. She wore minimal eye makeup, with just a hint of color to accentuate her gorgeous gaze, and a heavy dose of blush to give her skin a natural glow. A soft gloss was slicked over her parted lips, and she stared straight at the camera with a seductive expression on her face and one hand on her hip.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 7,700 likes within just 58 minutes. In less than an hour, the post also had 169 comments from her eager fans.

“Your content rocks!” one fan said, loving Arianny’s sexy shots.

“Wow omg so absolutely perfect,” another fan added.

“Beautiful Arianny, enjoy the weekend and stay safe!” one follower commented.

“Very gorgeous,” another follower added.

Arianny has been keeping busy snapping shots for her fans during quarantine. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she gave her fans a peek into her workout routine at home. She rocked a pair of black leggings and a sports bra, and mentioned in the caption of the post that she had just completed a live workout with an online trainer.