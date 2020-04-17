‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Monday: Laura Tries To Get Through To Lulu

General Hospital spoilers for Monday’s episode suggest that Laura is going to take a stab at convincing Lulu to change her attitude toward Valentin. Custody of Charlotte is at stake and it looks like Laura is going to try to moderate a compromise so that this issue finally can be put to rest.

Earlier this week, Laura met with Valentin to discuss the custody battle. She did this without Lulu’s knowledge, and Valentin was willing to have a calm discussion about the situation. Before they could come together with any concrete decisions, they were interrupted. Lulu soon arrived and that put an end to the discussion.

Since then, Charlotte pushed back against Lulu’s insistence that she attend Violet’s birthday party. Charlotte even took a snake to the party and hid it in the pinata, but it ended up in Ava’s purse instead. Fans will not see until Monday whether or not Lulu and others realize that this is Charlotte’s doing, but this seemingly won’t necessarily be the end of her problematic antics.

The sneak peek for the April 20 episode shows that Laura and Lulu will meet up at the Metro Court and the conversation will become serious. General Hospital spoilers detail that Laura will tell Lulu that Valentin wants the same things they all do. It seems likely that Laura will be trying to point out that they all want Charlotte to be safe and secure. She will probably also point out that this won’t happen for Charlotte if the girl’s parents continue to battle with one another.

Charlotte's saved the best surprise for last. What will Violet think of the snake hidden in her piñata?

Lulu already argued with Maxie about Valentin and she wouldn’t give an inch. Granted, Valentin has a long history of bad behavior and this includes how Charlotte came into existence. However, at this point, Charlotte’s bad behavior is escalating and it looks like Laura realizes it’s in everybody’s best interest for those close to the young girl to start getting along.

Will Lulu take her mother’s guidance to heart? That much isn’t known yet. However, SheKnows Soaps does detail that Valentin will be surprised by something during next Tuesday’s episode. It seems possible that perhaps what surprises him is a concession from Lulu regarding custody of Charlotte.

Even if Lulu resists compromising with Valentin for now, it looks as if she may be forced to come to her senses soon.

General Hospital spoilers for the week of April 27 detail that something will compel Lulu to race to Crimson. A rushed visit to Crimson could be due to another incident involving Charlotte, and this would probably prompt another discussion about the girl’s custody.

Valentin’s not going anywhere, and Charlotte needs more support than she’s getting. Whether Lulu can shift her priorities to make that happen will seemingly be answered in the next few weeks.