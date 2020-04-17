Charly Jordan Flaunts Her Backside In A White Lettuce-Trim Bikini And Cuddles Her Adorable Dog

Charly also gave her fans a look inside her room in her new home.

Charly Jordan tantalized her fans by rocking a revealing bikini that left much of her pert posterior exposed. She also gave them a peek at her new digs and cuddled her cute dog.

On Friday, the 21-year-old model and musician took to Instagram to update her 2.8 million followers on her new living situation. She also turned her post into a swimwear ad by rocking a white string bikini to shoot a set of photos and one video.

Charly revealed that her two-piece was from Revolve. It was constructed out of white ribbed fabric, and it had tan lettuce-trim edges that gave it a feminine ruffled look. Charly’s bikini top was a classic design with a halter neck, triangle cups, and back ties. Her matching bottoms had side ties and a cheeky back that showed off her peachy backside.

In her first photo, Charly was pictured posing at an angle that gave her fans a good look at her derriere. She was holding her bottoms’ long side ties in her right hand, and she was looking back at the camera over her shoulder.

Charly had a scrunchie on her right wrist that featured a white, black, and gold pattern. She was also rocking a silver medallion charm bracelet. She was wearing her thick blond locks down so that they tumbled over her chest and back. The model opted for a soft and natural beauty look that included a matte pink lip, eye shadow in understated tones, and a light coat of mascara on her long lashes.

In her subsequent snapshots, Charly was pictured from the front. This gave her fans a better view of her toned midsection and slender thighs. Her other accessories were also visible. They included multiple gold necklaces, a bangle bracelet, a few rings, and a pair of chain loop drop earrings.

The video included with Charly’s post revealed that she was wearing a pair of white canvas platform sneakers and striped tube socks with her bikini. She was shown cuddling her adorable fluffy brown goldendoodle, Daisey. Charly smiled at the camera as she danced around with the small dog in her arms. She also held Daisey up in the air and gave the pooch a smooch.

In the caption of her post, Charly revealed that her video was filmed inside her new room. She informed her fans that she has moved in with social media influencer Daisy Keech and other members of The Clubhouse, the collective of content creators founded by Daisy and her friend, Abby Rao.

Charly mentioned another of her new roomies, prankster model Kinsey Wolanski, in her caption. According to Seventeen, other members of The Clubhouse include Chase Keith, Mariana Morais, and Leslie Golden. However, it’s unclear if they all reside in the same Beverly Hills home as the rest of the group.