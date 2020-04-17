Iranian Teenager Alireza Firouzja Shocks Chess World, Beats World Champion Magnus Carlsen

'He’s amazingly strong - full credit!,' said Carlsen of his younger opponent.

An Iranian teenager stunned the chess world by beating World Champion Magnus Carlsen in a tournament, CNN reports, taking home a $14,000 prize in the process.

Alireza Firouzja, 16, beat Carlsen 8.5-7.5 to claim the top prize of the Banter Blitz Cup. This particular tournament involved blitz chess, a chess variant in which players are given a comparatively short amount of time on their clocks, in this case three minutes. By comparison, in more traditional chess tournaments, games can stretch for hours. Further, in the Banter variant, players are expected to comment on their moves and their opponents’ moves as they make them.

This particular tournament lasted for several months and involved 131 matches played online.

As Chess 24 reports, Firouzja was such an underdog in the tournament that bookmakers considered him naught but an afterthought. However, after battling his way to the championship against arguably the best living chess player in the world, the Iranian teen opened with a win against the world champion.

Following the first game, Carlson called his opponent “devilishly tricky,” as the teenager’s speed kept the 29-year-old on his toes.

“He’s amazingly strong – full credit!”

Since the rules of the tournament require players to comment on theirs and their opponents’ moves as they’re played, viewers could watch as the Iranian teen bedeviled the Norwegian master.

Firouzja opened with a Queen’s Gambit, a series of moves that Carlsen found weak and didn’t expect.

“My king is perfectly safe… no reason to be scared, huh?,” even as his opponent, a decades his junior, closed in on his king.

Throughout the final series, the Iranian “bamboozled” his opponent with brilliant tactical moves.

Carlsen, for his part, said that he was “out of shape,” but still gave his teenage opponent full credit for the win.

The two men will face each other in a rematch of sorts beginning next week, when they face each other and six other competitors in the $250,000 Magnus Carlsen Invitational.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament will be played online. As The Ringer reports, online professional chess is not without its detractors, as the setup could be seen as inviting cheating. However, Carlsen has seen to it that the tournament that bears his name will be played with competitors using cheating-detection software, as well as multiple cameras filming them from multiple angles at all times.

As for Firouzja, he is the second-youngest player to achieve a FIDE rating of 2700; is the number one 16-and-under player in the world; is the number-one Iranian chess player of any age; and is an up-and-comer in the professional chess world.