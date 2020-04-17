‘RHOBH’ Star Garcelle Beauvais Doesn’t Seem To Believe The Rumors About Denise Richards And Brandi Glanville

Garcelle Beauvais doesn't think Denise Richards hooked up with their co-star.

Garcelle Beauvais doesn’t believe Brandi Glanville is a trustworthy person.

During an April 16 interview with Hollywood Life, the newest member of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast was asked if she believed she could trust Glanville, who allegedly claimed to have slept with their co-star, Denise Richards, who brought Beauvais to the show last year.

“I don’t know her myself, but just from what I’ve seen or what’s out there? No,” Beauvais replied.

As fans saw during the final three minutes of Wednesday night’s premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10, Richards stopped filming with Beauvais and the rest of the cast after Glanville allegedly went public with their supposed hookups.

According to Beauvais, she’s “100 percent” supportive of Richards because they’ve gone through a lot of similar things in their lives. For example, they were both involved in very highly publicized and controversial splits from their former spouses, Mike Nilon and Charlie Sheen, respectively, and have been forced to co-parent with them in the years since their drama played out publicly.

Beauvais went on to say that some cast members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills “were really coming hard” for Richards during production on the show’s 10th season. As sneak peeks at the remaining episodes of the season have shown, several cast members seemed to make it clear that they felt Richards should confront the issues regarding her alleged affair with Glanville head-on as Richards continued to storm off during group situations before ultimately refusing to film with the cast all together.

Looking back at their time together on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10, Beauvais said she wanted to take up for Richards on the show because they had been friends for so long and she felt her loyalty should lie with her.

“I wanted to stand up for Denise and I thought it was the right thing to do, just because out of loyalty to our friendship,” Garcelle also revealed.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Beauvais told Bravo’s The Daily Dish earlier this week that she wished Richards would have stood up for herself more during production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10. As she explained, cast members of the series often gave Richards a lot of crap but when it came to giving it back, Richards refrained from doing so, choosing to instead avoid the rumors she was facing all together.