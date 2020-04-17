Taylor Swift Cancels All Tour Dates And Appearances Scheduled For 2020 In Response To Coronavirus Concerns

The singer was slated to tour to promote her latest album this year.

Taylor Swift has canceled all performances and live appearances for the remainder of 2020. The singer announced on Twitter that she had made the decision due to concerns around the novel coronavirus. Swift’s festival, Lover Fest, was set to kick off in Los Angeles in July, and she also had scheduled tour dates across the U.S. and Brazil this year. Those tour stops, which were slated to promote her latest album, Lover, will now take place in 2021.

On Twitter, Swift said that she was sad she wouldn’t be able to tour this year, but acknowledged that it was the right decision. She promised her fans that she would be back on stage performing as soon as it was possible, but said that what’s important right now is committing to social distancing for everyone’s sake.

In a statement under Swift’s tweet, the singer offered additional details about what the performance cancellations would look like.

“Fighting COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge for our global community and the safety and well-being of fans should always be the top priority,” the statement reads.

The statement continues by explaining that public gatherings have been prohibited or strongly discouraged around the world, and acknowledged that it was unclear when those prohibitions would be lifted.

I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us. pic.twitter.com/qeiMk2Tgon — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 17, 2020

“With many events throughout the world already cancelled, and upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, sadly the decision has been made to cancel all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances this year,” the statement said.

The announcement also said that ticket holders would have their tickets transferred to a new date without taking any action. It continued by saying that refunds for tickets would be available beginning on May 1, and told ticket holders to look for an email from Ticketmaster explaining how to obtain a refund.

Swift first announced plans for Lover Fest in September of last year, People reports. At the time, she had planned to promote her album at a number of European festivals before hosting her own festival back home in the U.S. The festival’s west coast shows were set to take place on July 25 and 26 at Sofi Stadium. With those performances, Swift would have become the first woman in history to open an NFL stadium.

Swift’s far from the first performer to cancel or postpone shows in response to the coronavirus. SXSW, Glastonbury 2020 and CMA Fest 2020 are just a few of the major festivals that have canceled this year in response to the virus.