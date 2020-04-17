Samantha Hoopes Flaunts Stunning Post-Baby Body In Skimpy Bikinis: ‘Confidence Is Key’

Samantha Hoopes shared with fans a powerful new post on her Instagram account on Friday. In a series of photos on her feed, the model showed off her post-baby body in a two different bikinis that left little to the imagination. In the caption, the mother of one spoke about confidence and self-love.

The photos, which were taken four months and seven months after childbirth, respectively, both showed Samantha sitting on large rocks. The blue ocean water could be seen gently rolling in the breeze behind her. In one of the photos, a line of houses could be spotted in the distance. The bright sun shined down on Samantha and washed over her glowing, radiant skin. She looked amazing in her tiny swimwear, which did nothing but favors for her curves.

In the first image, Samantha wore a cream-colored, triangle-shaped bikini top that just barely fit over her busty chest. Her ample cleavage spilled out at the center and on the sides. Samantha’s diminishing baby bump was visible beneath the top, looking toned.

Samantha paired the top with a matching, even tinier thong. The front of the bikini sat low on the model’s waist, putting her tummy even further on show. Meanwhile, the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. Her long, lean legs were also on full display.

Samantha posed with one hip cocked to the side as she stood on the rocks, arching her back to emphasize her figure. Her long, blond hair was pushed to one side and fell over her shoulder, blowing in the breeze.

The second photo showed Samantha sitting cross-legged in a light orange bikini. Her rectangular top appeared to be slipping down her chest, putting her at risk of a wardrobe malfunction. Thin strings wrapped around her waist and hugged her curves closely. Samantha paired the bikini top with low-waisted bottoms that put her stomach on display.

Samantha gathered her hair into a messy bun on her head and stared into the camera with a sultry gaze.

The post garnered more than 17,000 likes and nearly 350 comments in a few hours as fans praised Samatha for her beauty and bravery.

“I don’t care what angle, you’re beautiful!” one fan said.

“Gorgeous before, gorgeous during and gorgeous after,” another user added.

“Love you and your willingness to share your journey!” photographer MJ Day said.

As fans know, the Sports Illustrated model has always radiated confidence. Earlier this week, Samantha rocked a pink bikini that showed off her assets, which her fans loved.