Chantel Zales Sizzles In Barely-There Swimsuit: ‘Can I [Be] Your Favorite Distraction’

Chantel Zales gave her 4 million Instagram followers something to look at earlier this week. The American model took to the photo-sharing app to post a slideshow of herself clad in a skimpy swimsuit, pairing the photos with a caption in which she asked if she could be her fans’ “favorite distraction.”

The four-photo slideshow showed Zales in the same swimsuit but in three different locations. She rocked a white bathing suit that could either be a monokini or a two-piece. The suit featured thin straps that went over her shoulders. The top part featured a low neckline that bared her famous chest. The bodice sat high on her torso, also exposing a generous amount of underboobs.

The bottom part of the suit consisted of a skimpy thong that showcased her toned booty. Zales wore the bottoms pulled high on her sides, which helped to accentuate her hourglass figure. She didn’t say where her suit was from.

In the first and second photos, Zales posed in what looked to be a bathroom while taking mirror selfies. For the first, she faced the camera and the second showed her with her back to the mirror.

The third shot saw her outdoors in a lounge patio chair. She took the selfie slightly from above, focusing in on her cleavage. The fourth and last shot was again a mirror selfie but this time in a living room.

The post proved to be a hit with Zales’s fans. Since going live, the photos have attracted more than 27,400 likes and nearly 1,000 comments. Instagram users used the occasion to praise her beauty and express their admiration for her. They also took to the comments section to respond to her caption.

“Excuse me I think I dropped something, my jaw,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Number three distracts me the most,” replied another fan, following the words with a fire and a heart-eyes emoji.

“1 is my favorite and you already are bby,” a third one chimed in, including a string of flowers and a winking face emoji at the end of the comment.

“You’re already my favorite distraction,” another added, pairing the reply with two of the wise monkeys and a heart-eyes emoji.

Zales seems to always have something to stun her followers with. As The Inquisitr has noted, Zales previously shared a racy post in which she kneeled down on a carpet while rocking a rather skimpy lingerie set. She wore a strappy black bra that barely covered her massive cleavage. Zales teamed the bra with a pair of matching, sheer black panties and a garter belt to complete the ensemble.