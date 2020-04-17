‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Theo Crashes And Burns But Kyle May Suffer

Big new The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Theo crashes and burns when it is time to give Jack his new pitch for Jabot. That should mean a big win for Kyle, but Jack’s son may end up suffering too.

Jack (Peter Bergman) got sick and tired of Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Theo (Tyler Johnson) arguing with each other all the time. Not only did it affect their work at Jabot, but also it affected their grandmother, Dina (Marla Adams). Plus, Jack also realized that the Jabot Collective took the family cosmetics company too far away from John Abbott’s original vision for the business. Because of their arguing and the need for a renewed focus at Jabot, Jack challenged his son and his nephew to spend a week developing a pitch for Jabot that would serve as the brand’s new campaign.

Recently, Summer (Hunter King) realized that Theo was using Kyle’s assistant to spy on them, so she and Kyle cooked up a trap for Theo, and it sounds like he fell for it hook, line, and sinker. They uploaded one of Jack’s old marketing ideas for Jabot to a server and made sure Theo was aware it was there. He steals it and presents the plan to Jack without realizing that his presentation was really a copy of one that Jack had given 15 years ago.

Kyle actor Michael Mealor recently discussed his on-screen alter ego’s motivation with Soap Opera Digest.

“There’s actually a part of Kyle that hopes Theo can come through with his own pitch,” admitted Mealor. “Now that Kyle and Summer are back together, he’s been looking for ways to forgive Theo. Kyle doesn’t want Theo to win, but he wants to get past the ugliness between them.”

Unfortunately, Theo takes the easy and sleazy route, and he steals what he believed was Kyle’s presentation. Jack is not thrilled when he realizes that his nephew is recycling something he’d pitched a decade and a half ago.

“Theo realizes, ‘Oh, I’ve been set up.’ Kyle is happy that Theo got caught, and now Kyle thinks that he automatically won,” said the actor. “Will this also mean Theo is finished at Jabot?”

Kyle may be surprised by Jack’s reaction, though, because it’s pretty apparent that Kyle set Theo up with the plan. Jack will not appreciate Kyle’s behavior. However, the whole thing certainly proves that Theo isn’t trustworthy, which makes him a liability for the company. It looks like Jack will have some difficult choices to make.