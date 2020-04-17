Kara Del Toro Slays In Black Underwear And An Unbuttoned Cardigan

Kara Del Toro tantalized her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling double update in which she showcased her curves in black underwear and a cardigan. She didn’t include a geotag on her post that specified her location, but she sat in front of a bed covered in white linens, and was likely at home.

As Kara clarified in the caption of the post, the ensemble she wore was all from the brand boohoo. She made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram account in the picture itself as well as in the caption.

Kara showcased her bombshell curves in a simple black bra that flaunted a serious amount of cleavage. The bra dipped low in the front, showing off her ample assets. Her toned stomach was also on display in the look. Kara paired the black bra with a matching set of underwear, which likewise had a very simple style. The underwear stretched over her hips and showed off her sun-kissed skin and tempting curves.

She finished off the look by throwing a delicate peach cardigan over top of her bra and leaving it unbuttoned. The cardigan had 3/4 length sleeves, and the pastel hue looked incredible against her bronzed skin. Kara also added a name plate necklace and a pair of wire-rimmed glasses to accessorize her ensemble.

Her long locks tumbled down her chest and back in voluminous waves, and she had a book open in her lap. Though both her hands were on the book in front of her, she gazed off into the distance, her lips slightly parted.

The second snap was taken from a different angle, and showed off even more of Kara’s physique. She stared directly at the camera in the sizzling snap, resting her opened book on one ankle while her legs were spread. In the caption of the post, she asked her fans for any recommendations they may have to add to her reading list.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot update, and the post racked up over 14,900 likes within just 45 minutes. It also received 237 comments from her eager followers.

“You are unreal,” one fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“So adorable,” another follower added.

“Man who thinkin bout a book lookin at you,” one follower said flirtatiously.

“Gorgeous,” another added.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Kara tantalized her fans with an even sexier post. The stunner posed in a similar spot, perched on the ground beside a bed covered in white linens, and went completely topless. She artfully positioned a plain white sheet in the shot to cover up a portion of her curves, and combined four stunning shots in one breathtaking collage.