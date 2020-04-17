Kelly Osbourne Wears Leopard-Print Turban Made Out Of A Scarf Her Mom Got Her

Kelly Osbourne took to Instagram earlier this week to shape a couple of new selfies in honor of “TurbanTuesday.” The singer is no stranger to sharing photos in the headwear and wowed fans with her most recent upload.

The “Papa Don’t Preach” hitmaker stunned in a low-cut black vest top. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage, which she accessorized with a thin gold necklace with a circular pendant containing a star. Over the top, Osbourne put on a black blazer jacket and opted for thin gold hoop earrings. She applied a glossy lip and black mascara which she shaped into a bold wing. Osbourne scraped her hair off her face and wrapped her head in a leopard-print turban. The “One Word” songstress is known for changing up the color of her hair from time to time. As seen in a previous Instagram post, she currently has it dyed purple.

In the first shot, Osbourne placed her right hand to the side of her head. She titled her head slightly and looked over at the camera lens with a smirk while being captured in front of a plain white backdrop.

In the next slide, she faced the camera directly. The “Changes” chart-topper raised her left hand behind her head and sported a pouty expression.

For her caption, Osbourne said she was “feeling the animal-print” because of the talk surrounding Tigar King’s Netflix documentary. The “Shut Up” entertainer said she made the turban out of a scarf her mom, Sharon Osbourne, had gifted her for Christmas a few years ago.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, she urged fans to stay home and not ask their hairdressers to make exceptions for them. She explained that everyone has roots right now and insisted that people should embrace their beauty and wear a turban.

In the span of two days, her post racked up more than 27,000 likes and over 570 comments, proving to be popular with her 2.1 million followers.

“You make self-isolation soooo fashionable,” one user wrote.

“You look amazing, gorgeous, and perfect. You are the most beautiful woman ever,” another devotee shared.

“KELLY, I can’t get enough of your beauty. Love ya girl,” remarked a third fan.

“Looking gorgeous as usual. I’m taking a cue from your beautiful mom and letting my gray shine through right now. All of you stay safe,” a fourth admirer commented.

Last week, Osbourne channeled Elizabeth Taylor in a glammed-up look. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the former Masked Singer contestant rocked a black-and-white turban.