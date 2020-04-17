Bri Teresi Rocks Skimpy Blue Bikini, Asks Her Fans For Their Post-Coronavirus Travel Plans

Bri Teresi ended the week on a high note by sharing a hot new Instagram photo that showed her in nothing more than a blue string bikini. The April 17 upload marked her first bikini-clad photo for the week though she sizzled in plenty of other NSFW outfits as well.

The bright new photo showed the model posing outside near a sturdy tree trunk. She tagged the post in Auburn, California, where she has been spending her time in quarantine with her family. It looked to be a picture-perfect day with plenty of lush green trees at the model’s back as well as a sliver of bright blue sky. The cloud-free day allowed the sun to shine down on the model, illuminating her entire figure.

Even though there was no pool in sight, it certainly looked like the Maxim hottie was ready for a swim. She appeared in the center of the image, looking off into the distance with a sultry gaze. Teresi grabbed the trunk of the tree with one hand while securing her long, blond locks with the other. The 24-year-old’s tiny blue bikini did nothing but favors for her bombshell figure, boasting only enough fabric to cover what was necessary.

The top of the piece featured a traditional triangle fit with a minor amount of ruching on both cups. The scandalous garment barely covered Teresi’s chest, allowing ample cleavage to show in the shot. Its halterneck ties fit perfectly at the model’s back while her trim arms also looked picture-perfect.

Her bottoms were just as sexy, boasting dangerously high-cut sides that helped the model but her lean legs and hips on display for the camera. The ties on her sides had a bit of extra fabric that came falling near her upper thigh.

Teresi’s bikini-clad look called for an expert application of makeup to help her stunning features pop. In addition to plenty of focus on her eyes, including defined brows, eyeliner, and mascara, the model contoured her cheekbones perfectly. Teresi also added a nude lip to complete her look.

Since the update went live, it’s earned a ton of attention from fans with over 7,000 likes and 200 comments. Many fans were quick to rave over the model’s figure while countless others answered the question that she posed in the caption — where they want to travel post-COVID-19.

“My favorite long-legged lady,” one follower raved, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“Happiest tree in the world right there,” a second Instagrammer joked.

“The bikini looks amazing on u,” one more commented alongside a few blue heart emoji.