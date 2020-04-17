Pauline Tantot Leaves Barely Anything To The Imagination In Tiny Thong And Tube Top

Blond beauty Pauline Tantot sent hearts racing around the world on social media after she posted a sexy snapshot of herself on Friday, April 17. The model took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 3.6 million followers, and it quickly became caught the attention of thousands.

The 25-year-old model — who is of French and Persian descent — took center stage as she was photographed outside of her house. Pauline exuded a candid, yet sexy vibe as she posed with her backside propped out. She stared directly into the camera’s lens and sported a pout on her face. Her long blond hair was styled into a messy high-ponytail as it cascaded down her back. Furthermore, she wore some light makeup that complemented her complexion and brought out her natural beauty, including eyeshadow, a light-pink lip, and bit of bronzer. What stole the show, however, was her enviable figure, which she flaunted in an extremely revealing outfit.

For her top, Pauline opted for a tube top that featured a butterfly design on it. The strapless garment tightly hugged the model’s assets, while its hemline, which reached just below her chest, revealed her fit midriff.

Pauline paired the tiny top with an even more revealing pair of briefs. The black barely-there thong left almost nothing to the imagination as it put Pauline’s pert derriere on full display. The thong’s high-waisted straps, which Pauline lightly grazed with her right hand, also drew attention to her slim core.

Pauline did not include a geotag in the post, but indicated that her day has been dull in the post’s caption. She further revealed that her outfit was manufactured by Fashion Nova, an online clothing company that she is partnered up with.

The sultry snap was received with a large amount of support and approval from a number of Pauline’s fans, amassing more than 45,000 likes in the first 15 minutes after going live. An additional 200 followers also took to the comments section to praise and compliment the model on her daring outfit, her famous figure, and her looks.

“You are so cute,” one user commented, following their sentiment with a thumbs-up emoji.

“Oh my god, so hot,” a second individual added.

“You are a perfect girl,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Such a goddess,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Pauline has served up a number of sizzling looks on her social media lately. On April 15, she posted a snapshot of herself alongside her sister, Mathilde, as they both rocked just thongs, per The Inquisitr. The update sent fans into a frenzy and accumulated more than 307,000 likes.