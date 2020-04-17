Brooklyn Millard Struts Her Stuff In A Neon Pink Thong Bikini By The Pool

Brooklyn Millard took to her Instagram account on Friday afternoon to share a sexy new video for her fans. She showed off her beach body while revealing to her fans that she was ready for summer weather.

In the sexy clip, Brooklyn looked like a total beach bunny in a hot pink bikini. The fastened around her neck and behind her back while flaunting her toned arms and shoulders, and exposing her ample cleavage.

The matching thong bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and showcased her round booty and killer legs in the process. Her flat tummy and tiny waist were also on full display in the post.

In the video, Brooke strutted her stuff by the swimming pool as the camera zoomed in on her backside. She twirled around and laughed as she walked around in the bikini and soaked up the sun.

Brooklyn had her long, blond hair parted in the center and styled in wavy strands that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders.

She also rocked a natural makeup look for the clip. The application included thick lashes and black eyeliner. She added pink eye shadow and sculpted brows to make her eyes look more prominent.

Her tanned skin was emphasized with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She completed the look with nude lips.

Brooklyn’s 626,000-plus followers made short work of showing their support for the post. The video was viewed more than 11,000 times within the first 25 minutes after it was shared to her account. Fans also rushed to leave over 145 remarks on the clip in the comments section.

“Your pretty smile and sexier shape makes you perfect,” one follower stated.

“And now I love pink! Just like that,” said another.

“You are the definition of perfect,” a third social media user wrote.

“You would the rule the world if you could. I would vote for you to,” a fourth person gushed.

Brooke’s fans didn’t seem surprised to see her flaunting her flawless figure in a skimpy bikini. The model is often seen showing some skin in sexy bathing suits for her online posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brooklyn most recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she rocked a red thong bikini as she crouched down on a white sand beach as she showed off her toned booty. To date, that upload has garnered more than 27,000 likes and over 550 comments from admirers.