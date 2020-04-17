Co-Owner Of Nursing Home Where At Least 15 Bodies Were Found Crammed Into Morgue Faces List Of Complaints

'We're not pleased with what is going on at the Andover facility,' said a New Jersey official.

A co-owner of the New Jersey nursing home where at least 15 bodies were crammed into a morgue designed for four once owned a nursing home that had a lengthy list of health and safety complaints, including allegations of neglect, NBC News reports.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this week police were called to the Andover Subacute and Rehab Center II following a report of a dead body in a shed. Police did not find a dead body in a shed; however, employees reportedly asked officers for help with the bodies in the facility’s morgue. Inside, they found at least 15 bodies (earlier reports had said the number of bodies in side the unit was 17), crammed into a facility designed for 4 bodies.

“It is by far one of the most bodies at one time that I’ve experienced in terms of a nursing home,” said a local police official at the time.

It remains unclear, as of this writing, how many, if any, of the bodies belonged to victims of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

As it turns out, a co-owner of the facility, Louis Schwartz, had previously been the a vice president of Skyline Healthcare. Now shuttered permanently, Skyline had been plagued by a laundry list of health and safety comlaints, including allegations of neglect of the residents inside.

Warning: The next paragraph contains content that may be disturbing to some readers.

Some of the more extreme examples of complaints against Skyline facilities include allegations that residents were not bathed, and that maggots were crawling in a resident’s medical equipment. One man was reportedly found lying in his own feces, his leg gangrenous and covered with maggots. The man’s leg was later amputated, but the man still died.

After the chain closed in 2018, displacing thousands of residents in several states, workers accused the company’s managers of pocketing their insurance premiums.

The Andover facility, of which Schwartz is a 50 percent co-owner, has had its share of allegations of neglect. One woman alleges that her elderly mother wandered outside in sub-zero weather, and suffered frostbite as a result. A paramedic says he was frequently called to the facility, and that residents were often in old and malfunctioning beds. The paramedic that oftentimes staff would often not know anything about patients.

“It just seemed like every time we went there, things were in disarray,” he said.

New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said during a news conference Thursday that she was aware of complaints of bodies being improperly stored at the facility.

“We’re not pleased with what is going on at the Andover facility,” she said.

The Andover facility’s co-owner, Chaim Scheinbaum, says that Schwartz was a “silent partner” in the Andover facility.