Bulgarian Fitness Trainer Yanita Yancheva Shows Off Chiseled Physique In Underwear And Crop Top

Yanita Yancheva showed off her amazing physique to her 1.6 million Instagram followers on Friday, April 17. The Bulgarian fitness model posted a sizzling snapshot that saw her in a skimpy outfit that showcased her abs and quads.

Yancheva stood in front of in front of a large mirror in what looked to be a bathroom. She faced the front while holding the camera in front of her face to snap the selfie. She had her legs close together, showing off her thigh gap and toned quads at the same time.

Yancheva wore a graphic crop top that featured the beloved Star Wars character Yoda printed on the front against a baby blue background. The top boasted short sleeves and a cropped cut that expanded just past her sternum, exposing her chiseled abs. While short, the top was loose on her body for a relaxed and cool look. Yancheva took her free hand to her head, causing her top to ride up and expose more of her midriff.

Yancheva teamed her crop top with a black pair of underwear bottoms. The skimpy undies featured thin straps that she wore pulled up high on her sides, in a way that helped contrast her toned hips with her slim waist. The front sat low on her frame, showcasing her lower abs and obliques. Yancheva didn’t say where her underwear or tee were from.

In her caption, Yancheva simply included a hashtag to indicate that she was bored at home. She didn’t include a geotag with her post, but as her followers will know, she currently lives in Amsterdam.

Yancheva wore her blond hair swept to one side and styled down. Her tresses appeared to be damp, suggesting she was fresh out of the shower.

Within the first two hours of being up, the photo has attracted more than 28,000 likes, and it will likely garner more in the coming hours. The update, however, had no comments as the comments section appeared to have been turned off for this specific photo, as all her recent posts have plenty of comments.

