Sofia Bevarly Shows Off Bombshell Body In Red String Bikini

Sofia Bevarly’s April 17 Instagram upload is making her 1.4 million fans blush. The bikini model has been showing off her figure in several sexy swim sets, and her most recent update captured her in a red string bikini. The South Florida native was generous enough to include two sizzling new shots for her adoring fans.

The first photo showed the model posing in a room that appeared to be in her home. Bevarly did not add a specific geotag on the update, but she’s been home in South Florida during the quarantine. The model to be in a game room where she rested one hand on a pool table and tucked the up near her neck. The background included a gray couch with pink and blue striped pillows as well as several vintage photographs hanging directly above it. To go along with the retro theme, a neon sign that read “take a trip” also appeared on the gallery wall.

Bevarly, who recently slayed in a coordinating set, posed in the center of the shot, flaunting her hourglass body in a red string bikini that sent fans’ temperatures soaring. The sexy set boasted a traditional triangle top, plugging low into her chest and exposing plenty of cleavage. The sides of the garment didn’t provide a ton of coverage either, allowing for some sideboob to show as well. The model secured the top behind her neck with string ties, and the garment helped to show off her trim arms.

Her bottoms were just as hot, featuring long string ties that draped to her thighs. The piece sat snug on her hip bones, drawing attention to the Bevarly’s trim waist and tiny midsection. She also showed off her toned stems, which were only photographed from the knee-up. In the second photo, Bevarly wore a more serious look on her face, giving an alluring stare into the camera.

Both images showed the model wearing her long, brunette locks down and at her back. She added only a pair of small gold earrings as accessories while going simple with her makeup application too. The 23-year-old only sported only a small amount of eyeliner and a dab of mascara while letting her bronze skin speak for itself.

The post has been an instant hit within minutes, earning over 6,000 likes and 140-plus comments.

“Wow, Sofia. I love you red bikini look so beautiful,” one fan complimented what a few red heart emoji.

“Those who are insecure say it’s risqué, keep slaying girl,” a second social media user wrote.

“Gorgeous as always,” another one of Bevarly’s fans raved.