Larsa Pippen Flaunts Her Curves In Figure-Hugging Gray Set

Larsa Pippen has been sharing plenty of sizzling snaps taken at home with her 1.9 million Instagram followers, and her latest post was no different. In the shot, Larsa sat on a sleek gray lounge chair in her backyard, which featured a stunning view of lush green trees and plants. A modern black, white and clear backgammon board was placed on the lounge chair beside her, and she appeared to be playing a game with someone who was out of the frame.

Though she was simply hanging out in her backyard, Larsa still opted to wear a figure-hugging ensemble that highlighted her curves. She rocked a matching set from the online retailer Pretty Little Thing, and made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The look consisted of a plain crew-neck long-sleeved top in a soft gray shade, and matching leggings that clung to every inch of her curves. Though nearly every inch of her sun-kissed skin was covered in the outfit, her curves were on full display thanks to the tight fit.

Larsa kept the rest of the look simple, adding a pair of sunglasses as her only accessory. Her long locks cascaded down her chest in a straight, sleek style, and shade had a soft pink hue on her lips. A hint of her bold brows peeked out from underneath her sunglasses, but they obscured most of her eyes.

The natural light illuminating Larsa gave her a magical glow, and she looked stunning as she held some of the game accessories in her hands. She revealed in the caption of the post that the game was new to her, but she was using the opportunity of being quarantined to learn some new things.

Larsa’s followers absolutely loved the sizzling post, and it racked up over 18,300 likes within just 20 hours. It also received 224 comments from her eager fans, who raced to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“You are so Gorgeous,” one fan said, followed by a duo of heart emoji.

“Babe! Love the outfit,” another follower added.

“Backyard vibes,” one fan said, loving the look.

“So beautiful I can’t take it.. wife vibes,” another commented.

Larsa has been spending plenty of time enjoying the fresh air in her stunning backyard lately, as her Instagram page demonstrates. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa rocked another ensemble by the retailer Pretty Little Thing while hanging out in her backyard. The same lounge chairs were visible in the background of that particular shot, and Larsa chose another matching set, although the set had a bit of a looser fit than her latest outfit.