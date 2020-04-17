Wendy Williams Slams Kate Beckinsale For Dating Younger Men, Suggests Choosing An ‘Age Appropriate’ Boyfriend

'She’s got young boyfriend fever,' Wendy Williams said of Kate Beckinsale.

During the Thursday, April 16 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Wendy Williiams called out actress Kate Beckinsale for her tendency to date much younger men. Beckinsale is currently 46-years-old and her new boyfriend Canadian musical artist Goody Grace is 22-years-old, according to inTouch.

Williams considers the age difference between Beckinsale and Grace particularly strange because the actress has a 21-year-old daughter named Lily Mo Sheen, whom she had during her previous relationship with actor Michael Sheen. Thus, there is only a one year difference between Beckinsale’s daughter and her current boyfriend.

Williams shaded Beckinsale, sharing her opinion that this relationship is simply not appropriate and that the actress needs to start dating men closer to her age.

“She’s got young boyfriend fever — I’m not down with this. Eventually, it’s going to come back to bite her in the behind. Just saying like mother to mother, [you have a] 21-year-old daughter, you’re dating a 22-year-old,” Williams said.

Williams went on to suggest that Beckinsale might eventually face the uncomfortable scenario of her daughter and boyfriend getting together romantically.

“You might walk in the house one day, and he’s all in the bed with your daughter,” she said.

Williams went on to offer Beckinsale dating advice, assuring her that with her good looks she can easily land a partner that is more mature and closer to her own age.

“You do one, you do another, but it’s been four years since you’ve divorced your husband. Come on Kate, you’re 46, you’re gorgeous, it’s time to get on the good foot and date age-appropriate and I’m not even saying date old. I’m just saying 35 and up,” the television host said.

Beckinsale’s relationship with Sheen lasted from 1995 until 2003. She was later married to producer Len Wiseman in 2004. He filed for divorce from her in 2016 and their divorce was finalized in 2019.

Since her divorce, Beckinsale has notoriously dated men that are many years younger than her. She first dated comedian Matt Rife who was only 21-years-old. She then infamously dated Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson who is 26-years-old. The pair fell in love but later split due to living far apart.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Beckinsale and Grace were spotted out and about on Easter taking a walk together in Brentwood, California. They are rumored to be quarantined together but have not yet publicly confirmed whether or not they are officially dating. The pair have also interacted with one another on social media, further stirring up romance rumors.