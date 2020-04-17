Colton Underwood Reveals Why He Deleted Tweet After Trump Compared Press Briefing Ratings To ‘The Bachelor’

"The Bachelor' star said the president is focused on the wrong numbers.

Colton Underwood says he deleted tweets about Donald Trump because he didn’t want to confuse his followers.

The Bachelor star, who recently battled COVID-19, made headlines after he told fans on Twitter that he recovered from the virus after taking the antibiotic Z-Pack and the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine, “the combination of drugs that the president recommended,” per the Los Angeles Times.

In a new interview with TooFab, Colton explained why he eventually deleted the statement touting the Trump-praised drugs amid the medical community’s mixed opinion on the combination. Hydroxychloroquine, which is primarily used to treat malaria, has been a controversial treatment for the novel coronavirus.

“I had received a lot of backlash for posting those medications and I wanted to avoid confusion just because I’m not a medical professional, but at the same time I was trying to be very open and very transparent about it,” Colton said.

The Bachelor star, who recovered from the virus while sequestering on the third floor of his girlfriend Cassie Randolph’s parents’ house, acknowledged that the two drugs “might not work for everybody,” but “worked really, really well” for him, despite the risks.

Colton previously told Maria Menounos’ “Better Together” podcast that after his doctor put him on two medications praised by the U.S. president he felt some relief right away. The former NFL player, who was put on the controversial combo before it was even approved, revealed the medication “worked magic” for him and he felt better within five days, according to Page Six.

Colton also explained why he tweeted and deleted a tweet responding to Trump’s claim last month that his daily White House press briefings were a “ratings hit” earning sky-high viewership numbers that rival the season finale of The Bachelor.

“President Trump is a ratings hit. Since reviving the daily White House briefing Mr. Trump and his coronavirus updates have attracted an average audience of 8.5 million on cable news, roughly the viewership of the season finale of ‘The Bachelor.’ Numbers are continuing to rise… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

At the time, Colton tweeted, “Hardly a time to boast ratings, but as someone who had both coronavirus and the title of The Bachelor…we need to worry about different numbers and statistics right now. Like test, death rate, & treatment.”

Colton told TooFab he deleted his tweet because he thought Trump’s message was “very self-serving.”

“I haven’t really been open politically, but right now we need, we need leadership more than anything,” Colton told the outlet.

The Bachelor star added that a good leader needs good followers but that sometimes it’s frustrating to follow somebody who “might not be doing everything you’re asking for.” He also said that as a nation, Americans need to be there to support one another during the health pandemic.