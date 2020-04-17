Ainsley Rodriguez Works Her Abs In A Mismatched String Bikini

Aisley used a small dumbbell for most of her exercises.

Ainsley Rodriguez worked up a sweat while rocking a tiny mismatched bikini. On Thursday, the fitness influencer took to Instagram to demonstrate a few different ab exercises, and her chiseled stomach was evidence of the effectiveness of her workouts.

Ainsley was rocking a string bikini that included a teal top with classic triangle cups and ties behind the neck and back. The garment left little of her ample cleavage to the imagination, and its vibrant color really popped against the athlete’s deep tan. Ainsley’s bottoms were a muted purple. They featured a low-rise design that helped to showcase her sculpted stomach. Unlike her top, the lower half of her bathing suit didn’t have any ties. However, the side straps were thin and string-like.

Ainsley filmed her workout video outdoors, where the scintillating sun made her bronze skin glow. She was also clearly sweating as she performed four different ab exercises on a pink mat. She used a small dumbbell to increase the difficulty of most of the moves.

Her first exercise was a variation on a Russian twist. She held her legs up off the ground with her knees slightly bent, and she grasped both sides of the dumbbell with her hands. She then twisted her torso to the right and touched the ground with the back of her right hand. She returned to the center position and lifted the dumbbell up. She repeated this move on her left side.

For her next exercise, Ainsley worked on her lower abs. She laid on her back and held the dumbbell up over her chest with her arms completely extended. She then began doing quick scissor kicks as she raised her upper back up off of the mat to perform a crunch.

Ainsley’s next move was a variation on a knee-to-elbow crunch. She began by lying on her back with her right knee bent and her foot flat on the ground. Her left leg was was straight, and she was holding it a few inches off of the ground. Her hands were behind her head. Ainsley pulled her left knee back towards her chest, while at the same time bringing her right elbow up to almost touch her knee. She then returned to the starting position. However, this time, she kept her leg straight as she lifted it up, and she extended her arm up to touch her foot with her hand.

Ainsley’s final move was a vertical leg crunch. While lying on her back, she lifted her legs up so that they were perpendicular to the floor. She held the dumbbell up over her chest with her arms extended as she performed a crunch.

In the caption of her post, Ainsley included details on how long to perform each exercise, how many sets and circuits to complete, and how much rest to take between sets.

This isn’t the only core-strengthening circuit that Ainsley has shared with her Instagram followers. While wearing another bikini, she demonstrated a few different ab exercises will a little help from her adorable dog.