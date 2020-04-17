Tammy Hembrow Powers Through Upper Body Routine In Pink Sports Bra And White Shorts

Tammy Hembrow took to her fitness Instagram page on Friday to share a new at-home upper body workout.

In the shared video series, the Australian social media star rocked a pink halter-back sports bra that was lined with white trim all around. She paired the flattering bra with high-waisted white shorts, matching sneakers and she wore her hair in blond hair in two pigtail braids.

She started the workout with a series of dumbbell tricep extensions. For this exercise, she held the weight behind her head before she lowered it and raised it once more, hinging the movement at her elbow.

In the second clip, she put the weight aside for a set of pushups, crossing her heels as she lowered and raised her upper body with her arms.

Then she took up the dumbbells once more for a series of front raises. She started by holding the weights in front of her thighs, keeping her arms straight as she did so. Then she lifted the dumbbells simultaneously until they lined up with her shoulders.

In her caption, she told fans that this was just a short excerpt from a longer at-home workout program that can be found on her fitness app.

The Instagram videos have been liked more than 15,000 times, as of this writing. In the more than 50 comments, fans expressed lots of admiration for her toned physique.

“You look in fantastic shape Tammy keep up the good work babe and stay safe,” one person wrote,

“Baby, no matter what you’re always going to be beautiful to me love you,” another commented before adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“So dayum perfect all-around Tammy,” a third Instagram user added. “Continue to let your light shine we all appreciate you.”

Other fans had questions for Tammy with more than one commenter asking about the weight of the dumbbells she used.

Tammy hasn’t responded to any of the queries as of this writing.

Tammy popped up on her personal Instagram page in the same outfit that she sported in the aforementioned video series. The photo gave fans a close up of her look and its tags showed that the sports bra and shorts were from Tammy’s athleisure wear line Saski Collection. According to the brand’s website, her high-waisted white shorts retail for $40. The baby pink sports bra sells for $35.

The post has been liked more than 170,000 times, as of this writing and more than 800 Instagram users have commented on it.