Halle Berry Flaunts Toned Physique In Form-Fitting Workout Attire

Halle Berry is keeping fit even though she has been in quarantine. She shares inspirational posts on Instagram that help her followers reach their fitness goals every Friday for some time now, and today was no different. Her latest update saw her looking strong as she rocked a set of form-fitting workout attire while including information about her next fitness project.

Halle certainly looked ready for a workout in the photo. She stood in front of a wall covered with tin siding that was painted with various colors of paint. The snap captured her from her calves up as she held a pair of dumbbells near her shoulders. She looked at something off in the distance with a determined look on her face.

The award-winning actress wore a sheer black tank top over a black workout bra. She also sported a pair of multi-color leggings that accentuated her muscular legs. The pants were black with grey panels on the thighs and calves. Halle complete her look with a forest green knit cap with eyes on the cuff.

Halle’s hair fell down in loose waves. She looked to be wearing a light application of makeup that included a light coat of lip gloss. She accessorized with a bracelet.

The update got lots of love from her 6 million followers and racked up more than 42,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

In the post’s caption, Halle wrote that she was teaming up with Women’s Health magazine and online fitness community Respin for the next few weeks for her Fitness Friday updates.

Many of her followers thanked her for the regular motivational posts.

“You’re such an inspiration. Thank you for keeping us motivated, especially in these hard times when it’s so easy to break up in pieces or eat your emotions,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Woo Hoo!! Bring it on – this is my time to work as hard as possible to get my body to be healthy and fit!! No more meds!!!” a second fan commented.

“I admire your determination. Staying healthy and fit is essential,” commented a third admirer.

Other admirers also chimed in to let her know what they of her in the workout gear.

“Good God you are so beautiful absolutely gorgeous with a killer body,” gushed a fourth follower.

Halle has also been having a little bit of fun during the quarantine. Earlier in the week, she shared a snap that saw her wearing a pillow as a mini dress as she took part in a viral challenge.