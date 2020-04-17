Polina Malinovskaya Is A Hottie In Curve-Hugging Polka Dot Set

Polina Malinovskaya flaunted her bombshell figure in her most recent Instagram upload. The April 17 share was the perfect way for the model to kick off the weekend, showing off her keen sense of fashion in a polka dot set.

She posed outside for the steamy new update, gazing into the camera with a seductive stare. She geotagged the image at Teatro Massimo Palermo, which is an opera house in the Piazza Verdi in Palermo, Sicily, Italy. The model included a broken heart emoji in her caption, indicating that she was still having a tough time with the new social distancing guidelines that have been put into place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The beautiful stone structure that boasted rustic brown window inserts and a bold metal fence surrounding the property could be seen behind her. However, it was Polina who captured her audience’s attention.

The model rocked a tank top that boasted a low-cut sweetheart top, which offered generous views of her cleavage. Its cups had a small amount of texture, drawing further attention to her bust. The straps sat wide on either side of her shoulders, exposing her trim arms as well. The piece featured a solid black body with a small polka dot pattern running all over the garment. The Russian babe tucked her top into her skirt, accentuating her tiny waist.

The skater skirt possessed a contrasting pattern, with a black body and larger white polka dots. It sat snug on her waist before flaring out on the bottom and hitting high on her thigh. Due to the angle of the shot, only a portion of her trim legs could be seen, but fans were still delighted by the sight.

The model opted to go jewelry free, not taking away any attention from her beautiful figure. She also showed off her crisp new manicure, which added a pop of color with a light purple hue. Polina, who recently dropped jaws in a leopard-print bodysuit, styled her hair simply with a middle part, while her long, straight locks fell at her back. She included a minor application of glam that came with defined brows, light pink blush, and matte lipstick.

Fans have gone crazy for the add, double-tapping the photo over 112,000 times, while adding over 600 compliments.

“You break my heart every time,” one follower wrote, including a broken heart emoji with their comment.

“Beautiful Photo and so sexy Girl and so Hot Figure and fantastic Dress and so Lovely Babe,” remarked a second Instagram user.

“Very nice dress in the beautiful Sicily!” a third admirer added.