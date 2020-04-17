Tracee Ellis Ross Stuns & Shows Off Cleavage In A Bold, Colorful Look

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross thrilled her 7.9 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling double update that showcased her curves and stunning face in a variety of bold shades. She didn’t include a geotag on the post that clarified where the shot was taken, but her casual ensemble indicated it may have been in her home.

In the first snap, Tracee rocked a soft pink silk nightie with a v-neck neckline. The color looked stunning against her skin, and she added another burst of vibrancy with her choice of robe. She layered a bright red robe with a delicate white print on it over top of the nightie. Her hair was styled in voluminous curls, and she placed one hand on her head as she gazed directly at the camera in the snap.

Tracee wasn’t content to add color to only her ensemble, so she introduced a burst of a bright hue to her beauty look as well. The look was inspired by makeup artist Romy Soleimani, who Tracee acknowledged in the caption of the post.

Her beauty look was simple, with flawless skin, bold brows, and a soft pink hue on her lips. The one statement came in her choice of eye shadow. Tracee opted to wear a lime green shade all across her lids for a bold look.

She added a second snap that further showcased her outfit and enviable physique. Tracee posed near a large window, and a small wooden table with a white vase filled with wilting yellow flowers. A hint of Tracee’s leg was visible in the shot, and the slinky nightie she wore seemed to be a mini dress length. Tracee had one arm extended out towards the camera, and the shot appeared to have been a selfie.

Her followers absolutely loved the update and the bold green beauty look, and the post racked up over 84,400 likes within just one day, including a like from pop star Mariah Carey. It also received 932 comments from Tracee’s eager fans.

“I caught a couple of episodes of your old show “Girlfriends” during quarantine. This show is still sooo wonderful to watch. We need more shows like this,” one fan said, referencing a project in Tracee’s past.

“You’re glowing Baby,” another follower added.

“Love the eye shadow,” one fan said, followed by a duo of green heart emoji.

“Your posts are keeping me going these past few weeks @traceeellisross. Thank you so much,” another said.

Just last month when quarantine was kicking off, Tracee surprised her followers with a silly video that jokingly showcased how she was staying fit, as The Inquisitr reported. She hung out in her basement gym and went on the treadmill, but rather than simply running or walking, she filmed a clip that was full of personality. As she got moving on the machine, she shook her curves, clapped her hands, and much more.