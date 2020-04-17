Chloe Saxon Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure In Floral Dress While Posing On Her Porch

Chloe Saxon was dressed to the nines in her most recent Instagram update on Friday afternoon. She flashed her hourglass figure as she posed for the photos on her front porch.

In the racy snaps, Chloe looked stunning in a sheer, black dress with a red floral pattern. The gown boasted puffy sleeves and a low cut neckline to flaunt her abundant cleavage.

The garment also hugged her tiny waist and curvy hips tightly. Her killer legs were also on display in the shot. She accessorized the look with large gold hoop earrings and a dainty chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Chloe stood outdoors with one hand on her hip and the other touching her shoulder. She pushed her hip to the side while posing next to some pink flowers. The second shot was similar as she gave a sultry stare into the camera with her body turned towards the lens.

Chloe wore her long, dark hair parted in the center and pulled back into a sleek ponytail. The wavy strands fell down her back.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the pics. She sported long lashes and black winged eyeliner as well as pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She gave her face a warm glow with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and under eyes. She completed the application with dark pink gloss on her full lips.

Chloe’s 701,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the gorgeous photos. The post earned more than 2,100 likes within the first 20 minutes after its upload. Fans also went wild in the comments section, leaving nearly 80 comments in that time.

“I love how that flower pot next to u matches,” one follower wrote.

“Gorgeous dress… Gorgeous Babe!!” another stated.

“Super sexy lovely,” a third comment read.

“CHLOE! You look like a total goddess in these pics. Just stunning and beautiful like always. We love you so so much girly,” a fourth social media user gushed.

Chloe’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her flaunt her flawless figure online. She’s often seen sporting tiny tops, tight pants, and racy bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe most recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she went topless, wearing nothing but a pair of black lace thong panties and some fishnet stockings. To date, that upload has raked in more than 22,000 likes and over 370 comments.