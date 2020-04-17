‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: Sam Apologizes, Robert Shares Bad News, & Willow’s Feeling Devastated

There is plenty of great stuff for fans on the way during the week of April 20 on General Hospital. Spoilers indicate that there are surprises and disappointments ahead, but viewers will get some positive developments too.

Friday’s show is an encore episode, but new episodes return on Monday. According to SheKnows Soaps, the April 20 show will bring trouble for Robert and a surprise for Sonny. It is known that very soon, Sonny’s father Mike is going to suffer a significant seizure that will signal a major decline in his condition. It’s not clear yet whether the surprise coming for Sonny on Monday is related to Mike though, or if it could be connected to someone else.

As for Robert, the last that viewers saw, he was snooping to try to find the goods on Peter. Robert and Spinelli will run into one another during Monday’s show and there are some hints that the two may decide to coordinate their efforts to deal with Peter.

Something will come as a shock to Valentin in some sense during Tuesday’s show. General Hospital spoilers also share that Sonny will have to skip a meeting with Cyrus, and this is probably connected to the upcoming medical emergency with Mike. In addition, Julian will be noticed by someone, but this attention apparently isn’t going to be a good thing.

Willow wants to do more to keep Wiley away from Nelle. Can Chase adapt to her decision? @katey_macmullen

An emotional, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @josh_swickard pic.twitter.com/m0eJ04NFsN — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 14, 2020

Willow and Michael are going to continue to struggle over what to do regarding the custody battle with Wiley. Michael will be anxious about needing to leave Wiley, and Willow is about to face a devastating development.

Nina is going to be learning more about Nelle in the week ahead. However, it doesn’t sound as if either woman will make any connections regarding that necklace yet.

Viewers will see Sam popping up in a couple of different ways during the next few shows. For one, she will apologize to Alexis for the recent tirade she threw at her mother. Soap Central also indicates that Sam and Brando will cross paths, but the context isn’t known yet.

Sonny will be leaning on Jason quite a bit in the days ahead. General Hospital spoilers also detail that Jordan will be struggling in the aftermath of TJ’s kidnapping. She threw her former team members under the bus to get Cyrus out of Pentonville and all of this stress will prompt her to once again consider resigning as police commissioner.

There should be some fallout coming with Charlotte’s snake incident and there’s more regarding Peter and others on the way during the week of April 20 as well. Additional General Hospital spoilers will emerge ahead of the upcoming week of episodes and it sounds as if fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming days.