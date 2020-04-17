‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley Reveals How She And Husband PK Reacted To Divorce Rumors

Dorit Kemsley and her husband faced divorce rumors earlier this year.

Dorit Kemsley was asked about the divorce rumors she and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, faced earlier this year during Wednesday night’s episode of Andy Cohen’s late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live.

Following the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10, Dorit appeared alongside Garcelle Beauvais, who was added to the Bravo cast last August, to speak of the new season and to address the possibility of an impending split between her and PK.

“There was a rumor recently that PK was living at a friend’s London guest house because your marriage was in trouble. What do you make of that?” Andy asked, according to a report from the Daily Mail on April 16.

After PK made a brief appearance on the series, which was shot via video chat from their $6.5 million home in Encino, California, which they share with their two children, six-year-old son Jagger and four-year-old daughter Phoenix, Dorit said she found the rumors of a supposed split between her and PK strange because they were enjoying a family vacation in San Francisco at the time the claims were made.

Dorit also revealed that her husband was especially bothered by the fact that the rumor regarding their supposed plans for divorce claimed he was living at a friend’s guest house in London as she continued to raise their kids in California.

“He said, the thing that bothered him the most wasn’t even that there were divorce rumors, it was the fact that someone would think that he would live in someone’s guest house,” she explained. “He said, ‘It’s so far-fetched, it’s ridiculous.'”

As the Daily Mail‘s report explained, news of the couple’s alleged marriage problems began after a writer named Brian Moylan suggested on Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider’s podcast, The B***h Sesh, made claims regarding their allegedly split living situation. However, Dorit and PK quickly shot down the report, telling Page Six it “couldn’t be further from the truth.”

“No fact checking? I don’t even understand journalism today – is it journalism?” Dorit asked on Wednesday.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, rumors of marital trouble between Dorit and PK first began swirling in February, prior to the Season 10 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. However, as the couple’s fans and followers on social media have seen in the months since, the couple appears to be very much together and happy as they continue to raise their two kids in Los Angeles.