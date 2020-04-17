Georgia Fowler Soaks Up The Sun In An Impossibly Tiny, Multicolored Bikini

Georgia Fowler shared a number of hot new updates to her Instagram feed this week, one of which saw her clad in an impossibly tiny bikini.

The skin-baring photo hit the Victoria’s Secret model’s page late Wednesday evening and has since earned nothing but love from her 1.1 million followers. The image was snapped selfie-style by the 27-year-old as she laid out on an ornately decorated towel to soak up some sun. She hit her face underneath the shade of a black baseball hat but, to the delight of her fans, her killer bikini body was left very much on display.

Georgia stunned in a skimpy, multicolored two-piece that boasted an intricate pattern and bold color scheme of royal blue, gold, red, and green. The swimwear set included a strapless, bandeau-style top that wrapped tight around her rib cage and fell daringly low down her chest, nearly allowing her voluptuous assets to spill out entirely. It also featured a small silver ring detail in the middle of its cups that drew further attention to the NSFW display of cleavage.

The matching bottoms of the set flaunted some serious skin as well. The triangle-style bottoms covered up only what was necessary, teasing a glimpse of her curvy hips and lean legs from its daringly high-cut design. Meanwhile, its string waistband was tied in dainty bows high up on Georgia’s hips, accentuating her flat midsection and chiseled abs.

A dainty chain necklace appeared to be the only accessory added to Georgia’s barely-there swimwear look, ensuring that all eyes remained on her sculpted physique. Fans also got a small glimpse of her face from underneath the brim of her hat, which appeared to be completely free of makeup.

Since going live to her page earlier this week, fans have flooded the Kiwi hottie’s steamy Instagram upload with more than 31,000 likes. Dozens took to the comments section of the upload as well to leave compliments for her flawless figure and stunning beauty.

“WOW WOW WOW beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Georgia had an “exquisite body.

“You are really doing that bikini a favor,” a third follower quipped.

A fourth admirer simply branded the model as “goals.”

Fans hoping to see more of the brunette bombshell’s impressive physique did not have to scroll far down her Instagram feed. She recently shared another sizzling selfie that saw her flaunting her curves in a minuscule blue bikini. That post proved popular as well, earning nearly 32,000 likes and 228 comments to date.