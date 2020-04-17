Donald Trump Tells Democrat Governors To ‘Liberate’ Their States

Several states across the nation have experienced protests from people who want to see stay-at-home orders lifted. On Friday, President Donald Trump joined the protests, tweeting that the states should be liberated.

“LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” Trump tweeted.

The tweet comes after conservatives in the state planned to rally around the home of Democratic Governor Tim Waltz in Saint Paul. The state has been under a stay-at-home order since March 25, which dictates that all non-essential businesses be closed.

“LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” he followed up with another tweet.

Michigan also saw protests at the capitol building to express upset over Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order. Protestors in MAGA hats gathered in Lansing, chanting “lock her up” while waving Trump, Confederate, and American flags.

Individuals in cars caused gridlock on the streets for what is being called “operation gridlock.”

“LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!” Trump concluded.

Virginians have also expressed frustration with Governor Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order with local protests taking place this week, defying social-distancing guidelines.

All three states could potentially be swing states in the upcoming election.

People reacted to Trump’s tweets with shock and concern that the president could be inciting outright rebellion in these states.

“The media needs to be blunt here. The president’s words are a danger to public safety. There’s no “both sides” here. Trump is calling for uprisings against Democratic governors who have put in place measures that his own administration officially backs as necessary to save lives,” tweeted Brian Klaas, a Washington Post columnist and podcast host.

Greg Miller, National Security Correspondent for the Washington Post, echoed the sentiment. He tweeted that the president was encouraging a possibly armed uprising against the Democratic leaders.

The president appears to be encouraging uprisings (and armed ones at that?) against Dem governors and the measures they have adopted to slow the spread of covid. https://t.co/tbd7lXqkhR — Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) April 17, 2020

Bill Kristol also weighed in on the conversation.

This is fine, because there's no recent instance–say, while Trump's been president–of acts of violence by people egged on by this kind of demagoguery in Virginia. https://t.co/iC1NMR8VJX pic.twitter.com/KvRCoaChnN — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 17, 2020

Conservatives across the country and on channels like Fox News have expressed increasing frustration with the social isolation guidelines put in place by state leaders, arguing that the move is destroying the American economy.

Trump himself has said that he would like to see states ease their stay-at-home directives at the beginning of May, though he has said that he will leave the decision on whether or not to ease guidelines up to the individual states, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

This is a reversal of his previous claim that he has “total” authority over the states and will determine when they should begin to re-open their economies.