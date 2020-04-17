Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Sheer Crop Top & Lace Underwear

The model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Friday, April 17, American fitness model Yaslen Clemente uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 1.7 million followers to enjoy.

The sizzling snap, taken with Yaslen’s smartphone, shows the 22-year-old posing in what appears to be a living room. A white leather couch and cat scratching posts can be seen in the background. The Instagram star held onto a glass cup containing a protein shake, while she kneeled on the wood floor in front of a sizable mirror. She tilted her head and looked at her phone screen with a small smile playing on her lips, as she snapped the selfie.

Yaslen flaunted her fantastic figure in a sheer white cropped tank top with snap buttons and a pair of pale pink lace underwear. The risque ensemble put her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips on full display, much to the delight of her audience.

For the photo, the model styled her honey-colored hair in tousled curls and did not appear to be wearing any makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. Her nails, however, were manicured and painted white.

In the post’s caption, the social media sensation noted that she decided to drink a protein shake for breakfast, rather than having a “full meal.” She also encouraged fans to watch the most recent upload on her YouTube channel.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 13,000 likes. Quite a few of Yaslen’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments.

“Can’t stop looking at you. You look great,” gushed a fan, adding a string of fire and smiling face emoji to the comment.

“You’re too perfect,” added a different devotee.

“You’re gorgeous,” remarked another follower.

“Very beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Yaslen has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a video, in which she wore a plunging white bra and barely-there denim shorts. That post has been liked over 15,000 times since it was shared.