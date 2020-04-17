Devin Brugman Flaunts Major Cleavage As She Poses With Adorable Pup

American model Devin Brugman brightened up her followers’ social media feed on Friday, April 17, after she shared a series of photos starring herself and her pup. The California-born beauty took to Instagram to share the post with her 1.3 million followers, and it quickly became a hit.

The 29-year-old, who is most famously known for modeling lingerie on social media, was photographed indoors alongside her dog as she alternated between a number of playful poses for the slideshow, which consisted of three photos. Devin sat on the floor and glowed as she smiled widely, exuding a relaxed and happy vibe. Her long brunette locks appeared to be blown out as they cascaded down her back and over her shoulders effortlessly.

Furthermore, she sported some light makeup in the snapshots that brought out her natural beauty and complemented her skin tone, including eyeshadow, eyeliner, a light brown lipstick, sculpted eyebrows, and likely foundation. Her famous curves, however, drew the most attention, as she proudly flaunted them in a stylish yet revealing outfit.

For her top, Devin opted for a white blouse, that featured two thick straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her voluptuous assets. Furthermore, the top was designed with a plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage.

Devin combined the top with a pair of denim skinny jeans. As the pants were tight on the model, they helped to display her curvaceous figure. Furthermore, the jeans’ high-waisted design flaunted Devin’s slim core.

The beauty kept her accessories classic and finished the look off with two gold necklaces, a bracelet, and two rings.

Devin did not provide a geotag for the post, but was likely photographed inside of her home. In the post’s caption, she revealed that her jeans were designed by Good American, and called them “as comfy as your sweats.” She further provided her fans a discount code for Good American.

The update was met with a large amount of support from Devin’s fans and garnered more than 6,000 likes in just the first hour after going live. Additionally, dozens of people took to the comments section to compliment the model on her looks, her figure, and her outfit.

“You look beautiful,” one user commented.

“So damn pretty,” a second person added.

“Smoking hot,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Very nice and adorable,” a fourth fan admitted.

Devin has shared a number of popular looks on her social media lately. On April 16, she stunned fans after she rocked a cheetah-print two-piece bikini that showed off her killer curves, per The Inquisitr. The post, which has since been deleted, gathered more than 14,000 likes.