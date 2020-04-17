Six South Carolina Residents Die Of Coronavirus After Attending The Same Funeral

Six elderly South Carolina residents have died of coronavirus weeks after they attended a funeral, leading state officials to raise new alarms about public gatherings.

As the New York Post reported, the coroner of Sumter County said that all six likely contracted the illness from another person who attended the funeral, which was held in mid-March. The event took place before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first instituted guidelines urging people to avoid group settings and hold religious services — including funerals — via livestream.

As The State reported, the funeral had taken place in southern Kershaw County and all six who fell ill with the virus were African Americans over the age of 60. The virus has been the deadliest for older patients, and across the United States the death rates have been highest among African Americans.

The report noted that the dead included a husband and wife, who died days apart at a hospital in Richland County. The report did not give their names or exact ages, but noted that they had been married for more than five decades and were active members of their church as well as heads of a multi-generational family.

As The State added, the deaths underscored the warnings from public health officials that any kind of group gatherings are dangerous due to the highly contagious nature of the coronavirus, which can spread through respiratory droplets through people’s breathing as well as sneezes or coughs. The report added that state officials have since taken action to prevent group gatherings like the funeral, though it had already taken place by the time many of these recommendations were made.

Brad Evans, president of the state’s Funeral Directors Association, added that members are now also trying to discourage large gatherings in favor of smaller graveside services attended by only a small number of family members.

But Evans admitted that it is difficult for people to do away with all human contact, especially when it comes to attending a funeral.

“In our profession, what’s the most difficult thing to do? It is to not shake someone’s hand, or not give someone a hug,” he said. “The most important thing you can do is to show somebody you care, and to not express that in that way as we have done forever — we are trying to do the best we can under the circumstances and trying to keep people safe.”