Aylen Alvarez Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Backless Crop Top And Matching Leggings

Cuban bombshell Aylen Alvarez added a sizzling new snap to her Instagram page on Thursday, much to the delight of her fans on the social media platform. In the shared photo, the brunette beauty rocked a curve-hugging crop top and matching leggings. Both the top and pants were covered in a brown “splatter” print against a gray background. The crop top was backless and featured a strap that connected both sides of it and was tied at the center of Aylen’s back. The leggings were high waisted and showed off her pert posterior. She also wore clear high-heeled sandals.

Beneath glamorously arched eyebrows, Aylen accentuated her eyes with dark liner, shadow, and mascara, creating a smoky, seductive look. She balanced the vampy eye makeup with what appeared to be pink lipgloss.

In her caption, Aylen wrote that her crop top and leggings were from Fashion Nova, a fast-fashion brand regularly seen on the Instagram pages of beauty and fashion influencers. The design is called the “Chelsea Tie Back Legging Set” and currently retails for $34.99.

Aylen also shared that she had worn the outfit for a “backyard dinner date” with someone she didn’t name.

The photo has been liked more than 30,000 times and over 30,000 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, several fans expressed their admiration for her attractiveness. While lots of the comments were in her native Spanish, her English-speaking supporters chimed in as well.

“Pretty high heels and wonderful makeup,” one fan wrote. “You are looking Gorgeous. Enjoy the dinner and peace on you.”

“Amazing and Beautiful,” a second Instagram user added before including a string of heart-eye emoji to her comment. “I love you forever.”

A third fan seemed envious of the person she was on the backyard date with.

“Let him/her know that they are lucky!!!” they wrote.

A fourth filled their comment with adjectives to describe Aylen’s allure.

“God! Elegant, distinguished, seductive, sensual and beautiful woman always,” they gushed.

Aylen is likely used to getting these types of compliments in the comments sections under her Instagram uploads. She received similar praise for a previous photo, in which she sported a lacy black bralette, and denim shorts under a black blazer. Aylen chose to share an inspirational message in the caption of the post.

It’s easy to be critical, easy to expect things out of people…Easier to hate than to love. We have the power to do good, treat others how you wish to be treated,” she wrote.

The photo has been liked over 30,000 times, since its upload.