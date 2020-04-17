Michelle Lewin Flaunts Her Chiseled Physique In Bra & Underwear As She Celebrates A Big Life Event

Fitness model Michelle Lewin shared a steamy photo on her Instagram page as she noted that she was celebrating a big anniversary. The outfit she is wearing is something she has shared via her social media page before, but this sensual pose with her husband Jimmy Lewin is a new one for her millions of followers. It was instantaneously clear that they loved this snap as well as the reason she posted it.

In the photo that Michelle shared on Thursday, she revealed that it was her 10th wedding anniversary. She tagged her husband Jimmy and noted that they should celebrate.

This upload was from a photoshoot that Michelle and Jimmy did some time ago. She was wearing a white Calvin Klein bra and matching thong underwear as she sat atop a kitchen counter and leaned into her husband.

Jimmy was shirtless and staring straight toward the camera. He had one arm wrapped around his wife’s chest and his hand gently rested on her back. Michelle had her arms wrapped around Jimmy’s neck and she clasped her hands as they rested on the back of her husband’s head. She had her lips slightly parted as she faced her husband, her eyes cast down toward him.

Michelle’s blond hair was hanging straight down her back and she appeared to be wearing a fairly understated makeup look. She was sitting on the edge of the counter, leaning forward, her legs wrapped around Jimmy’s hips. Her curvy backside was heavily featured with this particular pose and a hint of sideboob could be seen as well.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_DhlaUDzG6/

This upload garnered a lot of love, seemingly thanks to the combination of a sexy pose along with the anniversary acknowledgment. In just 20 hours, 280,000 of Michelle’s 13.7 million followers had liked the post to show their enthusiasm and support. More than 2,150 comments were posted as well as everybody shared their thoughts.

“Y’all are so hot!!! Love y’all!!!” wrote one of Michelle’s followers.

“Happy anniversary you gorgeous people,” shared someone else.

“The most beautiful couple in the world! Happy Anniversary,” another fan wrote.

“Happy Anniversary to the both of you @michelle_lewin & @jimmy_lewin, you two are each others soulmates and wish you nothing but the best,” was the congratulatory note from a different follower.

Michelle and Jimmy may be celebrating a decade of marriage, but they remain as sexy and sizzling-hot as ever. This particular photo shows how much chemistry the couple still shares and fans cannot get enough of the shots from this particular photoshoot they did.