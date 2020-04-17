Allie Auton Shows Off Her ‘Two Moods’ In Extremely Tight Crop Top & Matching Leggings

Allie Auton delighted her fans in a racy ensemble for her most recent Instagram upload on Friday morning. She showed off her modeling skills while revealing two different moods in the photos.

In the racy shots, Allie looked like a total smokeshow wearing a skintight gray and black crop top. The shirt boasted long sleeves and an open back as it clung to her ample bust while flaunting her flat tummy and impressive abs.

The matching leggings were so tight around her tiny waist and curvy hips that they appeared painted on. The outfit also put her round booty and lean legs on full display. She accessorized the look with rings on her fingers, large hoop earrings, and strappy white heels.

In the first photo, Allie crouched down with her knees bent and one foot forward. She let her arms hang at her sides while giving a piercing glare into the camera. The second snap featured the model from behind. She stood in front of a stone wall and lifted one leg with a smile on her face.

Allie wore her long, platinum blond hair pulled up into a high ponytail on top of her head. The sleek, straight strands fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

She also rocked a full face of makeup. The application consisted of mascara-covered lashes and black winged eyeliner. She donned bold pink eye shadow and darkened brows to further define her eyes.

Her bronzed skin was accentuated by the pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes. She completed the glam look with light pink gloss on her full lips.

Allie’s 570,000-plus followers couldn’t seem to get enough of the post. The photos raked in more than 12,000 likes within the first 10 hours after they were shared to her feed. Fans also swarmed the comments section with nearly 150 messages.

“Wow babe so gorgeous,” one follower stated.

“Great photo and awesome outfit,” remarked another.

“Very stylish and so adorable,” a third social media user wrote.

“WOW YOU’RE ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS LOOKING AND YOUR EYES ARE SO BEAUTIFUL LOOKING like you in that color,” a fourth comment read.

Allie often shows off her petite figure in eye-catching ensembles such as skimpy bathing suits, tight dresses, and plunging tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Allie got the pulses of her fans racing earlier this week in a barely-there crop top and a miniskirt. To date, that post has racked up more than 16,000 likes and over 200 comments.