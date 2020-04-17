Suzy Cortez Shows Off Muscular Legs In Minuscule Pink Bikini Bottoms

Suzy Cortez took to her popular Instagram account to share another scandalous photo that showed he clad in a skimpy pair of bikini bottoms and a crop top. The April 17 upload has only been live on her feed for a few short hours, but so far, Cortez has captivated many of her 2.1 million fans’ attention with the sultry update.

The photo captured the model walking on the shore of a gorgeous blue body of water where she got her toes slightly wet. At the model’s back were crashing white waves as well as big metals poles on either side that appeared to be holding up some sort of structure. Miss BumBum World 2019 left her location a mystery but in her caption, she shared an inspiring quote in Spanish.

“That people get to understand that the greatest luck gives life is to thank,” the quote translated.

Fans were certainly thankful for the steamy new upload and have had no problem showering it with praise. The brunette beauty, who recently shared a topless shot, looked ready for a day at the beach in a white crop top. The sexy piece looked similar to a wife-beater that was cut near her ribs, exposing her chiseled abs and tiny midsection. The article featured a high neckline and was sleeveless, allowing for her tanned arms to be on display as well.

Her bikini bottoms were even hotter and they didn’t do a great job of covering her up. The bright pink piece boasted floss-like strings that sat on her hip bones, showcasing her muscular stems. Its front had a tiny piece of triangular fabric that was just enough to cover her modesty. Thanks to the low riding front, her trim waist was also on full display.

The model wore her long brunette locks down and curled with hair flowing past her chest. She also added her normal glam with a striking application of makeup that included defined brows, thick mascara, and bright red lipstick. Cortez added a line of blush on both her cheeks as well.

The update has been popular with the Brazilian babe’s fans so far, earning her over 8,000 likes in addition to over 90 comments. With time, plenty more comments have been trickling in with the majority of fans raving over her killer figure.

“Very beautiful legs,” one fan raved, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“The prettiest,” a second social media user complimented.

“You are a divine beauty,” another admirer wrote.

Many other Instagrammers commented on the photo using emoji instead of words.