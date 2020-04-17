Jilissa Zoltko Flaunts Her Flawless Figure In A Sexy Light Pink Bikini

Jilissa Zoltko made her 689,000 followers happy after she uploaded a new snapshot to Instagram on Thursday, April 16. The 22-year-old rocked a light-colored bikini that showcased her killer body and ample assets.

Jilissa was pictured inside her home in Miami. She posed in her living room, clad in her skimpy swimwear, spreading her legs on a plush rug as she leaned slightly to the side, her head tilted and faced the camera with a bright smile on her face. The background consisted of a white sofa, a coffee table filled with books, and some home furniture. Sunlight also came in from the nearby window that brought light inside the room.

The model rocked a light pink two-piece swimsuit with the top boasting a unique design. It had straps that criss-crossed around the neck, a low-cut neckline that flaunted her voluptuous cleavage, and thin straps that tied around her back. The matching bottoms that she wore were just as skimpy. It had a tiny piece of fabric that covered her modesty, and thick straps as a waistband that clung to her slender waist. The color of her bathing suit complemented her flawlessly, lightly bronzed skin.

Jilissa wore a gold bangle and a pair of hoop earrings with her scanty attire. Her long blond hair was down, heavily parted to the side, and styled in soft waves. For the occasion, she sported a full face of makeup that included defined eyebrows, several coats of mascara, bronzer, glowing highlighter, and nude-colored lipstick with a pink undertone.

In the caption, she shared with her followers that she has been thinking of “brighter times.” She made sure to tag her bikini sponsor, Fashion Nova, in both the post and the photo.

Like the majority of her posts, this recent addition proved to be a popular one. The snapshot received more than 26,700 likes and over 390 comments in under 24 hours of being live on Instagram. Her legion of fans dropped compliments and adoring messages in the comments section, while others chimed in with their choice of emoji.

“Omg! So hot!” one of her followers commented on the post.

“You have the most amazing smile,” stated another admirer.

“You have the best body and the brightest smile! Stay positive. I hope brighter times are coming soon,” wrote the third one.

Besides being a social media star, Jilissa has been studying law at the University of Miami and will be graduating next year. For her undergraduate studies, she took up a Bachelor of Business Administration at Stetson University. Also currently, she is a legal intern at a law firm in Sarasota, Florida.