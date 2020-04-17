Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Wyatt Faces A Difficult Decision

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, April 20 reveal that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will find himself in a difficult position. Although he says he’s committed to Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden), he will increasingly find himself questioning his girlfriend’s judgment, especially when it comes to Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope).

Flo Insists That Sally Leaves

After Flo heard that Sally had presented Wyatt with an ultimatum, she laid down the law. She couldn’t believe that Sally would only seek medical treatment if Wyatt got back together with her. She didn’t understand why Sally didn’t want to fight for her life.

So, Flo told Wyatt that Sally needed to leave the beach house. It had been over a month and Sally was still alive. She felt that Sally would receive better care at a proper facility, something that Wyatt couldn’t provide. Initially, Wyatt agreed with his girlfriend but he recently had a change of heart.

Sally Plays On Wyatt’s Emotions

Wyatt tried to talk to Sally about her options. However, she played on his emotions by letting him see just how “sick” she was. She hobbled to her room to pack up her things to leave. She made him feel guilty that he was abandoning her when she needed him the most. Of course, Wyatt fell for it and told her that she wasn’t going anywhere.

Sally pandered to Wyatt and told him that they would still be together if it wasn’t for Flo. She told him that she believed that he still loved her. But Wyatt reminded her that he just wanted to support her and help her through this.

Wyatt’s Inner Battle

Wyatt will find himself facing a dilemma. Flo explicitly told him that Sally needed to leave, but he feels that he cannot go against his conscience and abandon his dying ex-girlfriend. He has already chosen Flo over Sally, but this time he believes that she’s wrong. He cares too much about Sally to let her die alone.

The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers indicate that he will turn to his mother and his father for some advice. He will tell them how he feels about the situation and tell them that he understands how both Flo and Sally feel. Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will listen to Wyatt as he works through his feelings. Then, they will offer him some insight and wisdom.

But by the end of the week, Wyatt may realize that Flo wasn’t wrong about Sally after all. Especially, if he finds Flo knocked out when he comes home.