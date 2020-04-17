Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Nikki Spills Victor’s Shocking Secret

Huge new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nikki is so desperate to fix the rift between Victor and Victoria that she gives up Victor’s secret, leading to disastrous consequences for the Newman family.

Victor (Eric Braeden) is great at keeping secrets. He has plenty, and The Mustache also always knows where all the bodies are buried and who has skeletons in their closets. He tried to keep the details of what happened in Kansas quiet even from Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). However, Nikki knew Victor was hiding something, and when she demanded the truth, he broke down and told her, leaving her stunned.

Now, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is furious at her father for giving her job to Adam (Mark Grossman), making her look bad. She’s determined to get revenge, and she doesn’t care who she hurts. Nikki tries to make Victoria listen to reason, and when that fails, Nikki finally spills the beans to her daughter in hopes that Victoria will back off and forgive Victor.

Y&R co-executive producer and head writer, Josh Griffith, recently discussed the storyline with Soap Opera Digest.

“Nikki did her best to reason with Victoria, but at this point, Victoria is too angry to give Victor the benefit of the doubt,” revealed Griffith. “Nikki hopes by being honest with Victoria, it will fix the rift between father and daughter.”

Instead of calming Victoria down, though, Nikki’s revelation gives her ammunition to use against Adam. Victoria goes to Adam’s penthouse, and she lets her youngest brother know that she has something against him that will cause severe damage.

“Victoria and Adam share a long history of being at odds. Adam thought Victoria’s motive was to push his buttons, but he senses it could be something more,” said Griffith.

Because Adam gets worried, he demands that Victor give him a contract at Newman Enterprises. Adam pushes Victor by continuing to threaten to tell the world that he killed AJ all those years ago. However, Nikki also tells Adam the truth in the middle of his ranting at Victor. Everything Victor did back then was to protect Adam.

“Nikki is doing her best to play peacemaker. However, she will learn that honesty isn’t the best policy when her plan backfires. This causes a secret to do serious damage to the Newman family.”

Now that the truth is out, the damage to the family will be extensive. Adam felt he held all the cards, and once again, he’s been bested by Victor, and the fallout will be devastating for everyone.