Tahlia Skaines Showcases Her Eye-Popping Cleavage In Plunging Red Bathing Suit: ‘I Am Bored’

Tahlia Skaines looked gorgeous in a tiny piece of swimwear for her latest Instagram upload on Friday morning. She flashed her fit figure while revealing to her fans that she’s been very bored.

In the racy snap, Tahlia went full bombshell in a skintight red bathing suit. The sexy one-piece tied around her neck and showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It also featured a plunging neckline to spotlight her eye-popping cleavage.

The suit clung to her tiny waist, and was cut high on her curvy hips. The model’s long, lean legs were also on full display in the shot.

Tahlia stood on a balcony in the shot as she reached up to run her fingers through her hair. She pushed her hip to the side and looked away from the camera with a smolder expression on her face. In the background of the photo, some outdoor furniture can be seen, as well as a building in the distance.

Tahlia wore her long, blond hair pulled up into a ponytail. Her golden locks were styled in wavy strands that fell down her back.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the pic. The glam look included long lashes and thick black eyeliner. She added dramatic pink eye shadow and sculpted brows to draw even more attention to her eyes.

Her sun kissed skin was complemented with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She completed the application with soft pink lipstick.

Tahlia’s 514,000-plus followers made quick work of showing their support for the post. The photo earned nearly 14,000 likes within the first seven hours since it was published to her account. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave more than 150 messages, many of which referenced the show Baywatch.

“Baywatch missed the boat with you,” one follower wrote.

“Good lord Baywatch eat your heart out,” another stated.

“Baywatch needs to recruit you,” a third social media user declared.

“Hello Pam Anderson. You look like you belong with David Hasselhoff on the beach running in slow motion. Just stunning girl!” a fourth comment read.

Fans who follow Tahlia on social media know that her beach body is on point. She is often seen serving up sexy looks in skimpy ensembles in order to show off her enviable curves.

