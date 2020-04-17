Victoria’s Secret Angel Grace Elizabeth Looks Smoking Hot In Skimpy Lingerie In ‘Dreamy’ New Photos

Grace Elizabeth showed some serious skin in a “dreamy” new Instagram upload this week, and her fans are absolutely loving the sight.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel took to her account on Thursday to share two stunning photos from the lingerie brand’s campaign for their new collaboration with the L.A.-based clothing line For Love & Lemons. Both snaps were captured outside on a beautiful, sunny day, and saw the 23-year-old clad in two different looks from the limited edition collection.

In the first image, Grace was captured leaning up against the wall of a luxurious patio and surrounded by roses. She stretched her toned arms across the top of its handrail and tilted her head up toward the golden sun with her eyes closed in a blissful manner as she basked in its warmth. She looked smoking hot in a stunning set from the Victoria’s Secret x For Love & Lemons line — a white, eyelet lace bustier and matching panties that did nothing but favors for her slender frame.

The top featured underwire-style cups and a low neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage. A lace-up detail spanned the length of its bodice and tied in a dainty bow in the middle of her chest, drawing further attention to her bare decolletage. Meanwhile, its matching bottom counterpart boasted a daringly high-cut design that gave her audience a good look at her toned legs that were covered in a pair of sheer, thigh-high stockings.

The second slide of the upload saw Grace wearing an even skimpier set of lingerie that left little the imagination. The look included a plunging bra made of a sheer lace material that again showcased an eyeful of the model’s assets. She also wore the sets matching panties and garter belt, which was fastened high up on her hips to accentuate her flat midsection and trim waist.

Grace’s 1.1 million followers were hardly shy about showing the steamy double Instagram update some love. It has earned over 61,000 likes during its first 24 hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as hundreds of comments for the catwalk queen’s gorgeous display.

“A true angel!!!” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Grace was the “most beautiful girl in the world.”

“I’m totally obsessed,” a third follower remarked.

“So beautiful, both of these! The lighting is dreamy!!” gushed a fourth admirer.

A number of models have taken to Instagram recently to show off pieces from the Victoria’s Secret x For Love & Lemons Line. Last week, Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition stunner Hailey Clauson debuted several looks from the collection, including one all-pink ensemble that included a sheer blouse and tiny thong.