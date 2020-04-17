Genesis Lopez Shows Off Bodacious Derriere And Assets In Barely There Pink Bikini

American hottie Genesis Lopez sent hearts racings on social media after she posted a smoking-hot snapshot of herself in a minuscule bikini on Friday, April 17. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the image with her 4.8 million followers, and it instantly became a hit.

The 26-year-old model was photographed inside of her bathroom. Genesis took center stage as she directed her backside towards the camera while both of her hands were cupping the sides of her hips. She further wore a pout and shot a glance at the camera’s lens. Her long brunette hair, which featured honey-blond highlights, did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back and over her right shoulder in natural-looking waves.

Furthermore, Genesis sported a full face of makeup in the photo that included eyeliner, sculpted eyebrows, eyeshadow, eyelash extensions, light-pink lipstick, and likely foundation. However, it was her killer curves that demanded the most attention, as they were on display in a revealing hot-pink two-piece swimsuit.

Genesis’ swimsuit bra tied around her neck and back as it barely left anything to the imagination. Though her front was only partially visible, it was evident that the top flaunted Genesis’ full-figured assets as it exposed an ample amount of sideboob.

Genesis paired the top with matching bikini bottoms that provided just minimal coverage as they were designed in a Brazilian-style thong. The revealing briefs helped to show off nearly all of Genesis’ bodacious derriere. Meanwhile, the side straps, which Genesis had pulled up to her waist, drew attention to her slim midriff.

Though Genesis did not provide a geotag in the post, she mentioned in the post’s caption that she is busy with “home renovation” while quarantined due to the coronavirus pandemic. She also joked in the caption that her dog, who was visible in the snap, “will bite you” if people fail to maintain social distancing, before asking her followers how they are faring with the situation.

The sexy image was met with a large amount of approval from tens of thousands of Genesis’ fans, amassing more than 69,000 likes in the first three hours of going live. Additionally, more than 770 of her followers took to the comments section to shower her with praise, well-wishes, and compliments on her curves, daring swimsuit, and her looks.

“Absolutely gorgeous, stay safe angel,” one user commented.

“The most beautiful girl in the world,” a second fan added.

“Looking stunning girl,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Precious angel,” a fourth individual asserted.

Genesis is no stranger to serving up smoking-hot looks of herself in bikinis on social media, especially as of late. On April 12, she thrilled fans as she sported a a tiny neon-yellow two-piece that flaunted her famous figure, per The Inquisitr.